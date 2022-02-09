 Skip to main content
New York Times columnist, bestselling author David Brooks to deliver OU commencement address

  • Updated
  • 0
David Brooks

Bestselling author and longtime New York Times columnist David Brooks.

 Via a university press release

Bestselling author and longtime New York Times columnist David Brooks will deliver the OU commencement address at 7 p.m., May 13 in the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, according to a university release. 

Brooks has authored several books, including the No. 1 New York Times bestseller “The Road to Character,which explores how to attain a “deeper inner life” and explains how selflessness leads to success, according to the release. Brooks’ most recent book, “The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life,” draws heavily on his experiences and explores attributes he feels exemplify a life of meaning and purpose.

In his writings, Brooks often focuses on culture, politics and social sciences, according to the release. He joined The Weekly Standard magazine during its inception, where he served as senior editor, and worked at The Wall Street Journal for nine years. He has also served as a contributing editor at Newsweek and the Atlantic Monthly.

Brooks is a commentator on “The PBS NewsHour” and NPR’s “All Things Considered” podcast, according to the release. He also teaches at Yale University and is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences

OU President Joseph Harroz said in the release that Brooks’ reflections on society and culture — which include personal values, the importance of relationships and defining true happiness and joy — are timely for university graduates as they set out on the next chapter of their lives. 

“As one of the top public intellectuals of our time, in his writings, David Brooks inspires us to build community and seek a life of purpose,” Harroz said. 

News managing editor

Jillian Taylor is a journalism junior and news managing editor at The Daily.

