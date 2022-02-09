New York Times columnist, bestselling author David Brooks to deliver OU commencement address

Bestselling author and longtime New York Times columnist David Brooks will deliver the OU commencement address at 7 p.m., May 13 in the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, according to a university release.
Brooks has authored several books, including the No. 1 New York Times bestseller “The Road to Character,”which explores how to attain a “deeper inner life” and explains how selflessness leads to success, according to the release. Brooks’ most recent book, “The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life,” draws heavily on his experiences and explores attributes he feels exemplify a life of meaning and purpose.
In his writings, Brooks often focuses on culture, politics and social sciences, according to the release. He joined The Weekly Standard magazine during its inception, where he served as senior editor, and worked at The Wall Street Journal for nine years. He has also served as a contributing editor at Newsweek and the Atlantic Monthly.
Brooks is a commentator on “The PBS NewsHour” and NPR’s “All Things Considered” podcast, according to the release. He also teaches at Yale University and is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.
OU President Joseph Harroz said in the release that Brooks’ reflections on society and culture — which include personal values, the importance of relationships and defining true happiness and joy — are timely for university graduates as they set out on the next chapter of their lives.
“As one of the top public intellectuals of our time, in his writings, David Brooks inspires us to build community and seek a life of purpose,” Harroz said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.