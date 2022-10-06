OU THRIVE Center hosts webinar with Gov. Kevin Stitt on teacher salaries, school choices, safety

The Leadership and Policy Center for Thriving Schools and Communities at OU hosted an inaugural conversation with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt Wednesday to discuss teacher salaries, school choice and safety in schools during a virtual webinar.
Daniel Hamlin, assistant professor of educational leadership and policy studies, greeted Stitt and the audience, saying that education is one of the topics most on the minds of Oklahomans ahead the midterm elections in November.
Stitt stated that Oklahoma is first in the region for teacher pay, according to the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency. This ranking accounts for cost of living and taxes. According to the National Education Association, Oklahoma ranks 34th in the nation for average teacher salary and 39th for average teacher starting salary.
“We're one of only three states in the nation that have designated a pathway to pay teachers six figures,” Stitt said. “We're a national leader on that issue. But the bottom line (is) we need top talent to stay in the classroom. That's where the magic happens.”
Stitt spoke about House Bill 4388, which was signed in May and dedicated some lottery profits for salary increases, and House Bill 4387, which was not passed and would have offered advanced certification levels to prompt pay raise for highly qualified educators. Several educators and Democrats in the state, however, doubted the bills’ efficacy in raising salaries for all teachers in the state, according to an article from The Oklahoman.
Stitt explained that the decision to raise salaries to six figures was left to the principals, administrators and superintendents to decide who “their top performers are.” Stitt said that the state government did not determine how teacher salaries were raised. Stitt said nobody in government made the decision for teacher salary raises.
“Teachers normally don't get into this profession to get rich,” Stitt said. “They get into this profession because they have a heart for young people.”
Stitt said he hoped to make teachers feel valued and supported in the community, and he thinks his time in office has shown that. Stitt also discussed making sure the state is offering the right salary to attract more teachers to the state. However, Stitt said money was not important.
Stitt mentioned one way of increasing funding for schools and teacher salaries is by reducing administration costs.
“We have not the best administrators necessarily, but the best teachers in the classroom,” Stitt said.
Stitt also talked about school vouchers, or education savings account programs, which would provide tax-payer dollars to families in order to send a student to private schools or charter schools instead of their local public schools.
While the bill failed this past spring, Stitt said that ESA’s are important for the future of Oklahoma education, adding that they make education better in the state.
“We’re going to continue to invest in schools,” Stitt said. “But, we want some of that funding to be fungible to fund the student, not necessarily to (the) zip code where they belong because some of these school districts have high dropout rates or low test scores. They're not going to fix themselves from within.”
Stitt said the vouchers would not affect rural areas of Oklahoma because there are no options in those areas for other schooling. He said ESAs would inspire more innovation and encourage new charter and private schools to be built in the state.
In reporting by State Impact Oklahoma, several students and parents said the voucher would not benefit them necessarily at all, saying instead it would simply take away much-needed money from public school funding.
Stitt also discussed the Mission: Secure Oklahoma Schools, which was an executive order Stitt issued over the summer in response to recent mass shootings. Mission: S.O.S. is a seven-point plan aimed at boosting safety protocols in Oklahoma Public Schools.
Stitt said the RAVE button system, behavioral assessment training for teachers and active shooter training for law enforcement and schools were large parts of this executive order.
At the end of the webinar, Hamlin thanked Stitt for joining the community and for starting the to-be annual conversation. Stitt ended by saying Oklahomans need to set higher standards and be transparent about the state of education in the state.
“Let's make sure we promote teachers,” Stitt said. “And let's create higher standards. Let's be transparent with all the data to make sure we have the best system around and if other states can do it, we can do it too.”
