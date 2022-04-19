OU morning news: Sen. Lankford visits campus

Sooners for Life hosts Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford to discuss life ‘post-Roe v. Wade,’ Senate Bill 612
Sooners for Life hosted Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) Monday afternoon in the Oklahoma Memorial Union to discuss what life would look like “post-Roe v. Wade” almost a week after a near-total abortion ban was signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt. The hour-long discussion, led by the President of Students for Life of America Kristan Hawkins, was contextualized by Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which addresses a 2018 Mississippi law called the Gestational Age Act prohibiting all abortions, with few exceptions, after 15 weeks in the womb. In the context of Roe v. Wade, which protects a woman’s choice to have an abortion, the Supreme Court is working to decide whether Mississippi’s law is unconstitutional.
Former Sooners guard Elijah Harkless commits to UNLV, he announces
Former Oklahoma senior guard Elijah Harkless has committed to UNLV, he announced on Monday. Harkless reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 11. Harkless averaged 10 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game before missing the remainder of the season due to a knee injury. He was also benched for junior forward Jacob Groves vs. Baylor on Jan. 22, and became the first player to leave Oklahoma this offseason. Despite his struggles last season, Harkless was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.
Tuesday, April 19
6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Wichita State
Wednesday, April 20
6:30 p.m.: Softball @ North Texas — Denton, TX
Thursday, April 21
Men's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX
Women's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX
Friday, April 22
6 p.m.: Baseball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS
6:30 p.m.: Softball vs. Iowa State
8 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information
Men's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX
Women's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX
Women's golf @ Big 12 Stroke Championship — Houston, TX
Rowing @ Lake Wheeler Invite — Raleigh, NC
Track and field vs. John Jacobs Invitational
Saturday, April 23
1 p.m.: Soccer @ Arkansas — Fayetteville, AR
1 p.m.: Softball vs. Iowa State
2 p.m.: Baseball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS
3 p.m.: Football Spring Game
8 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information
Men's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX
Women's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX
Women's golf @ Big 12 Stroke Championship — Houston, TX
Rowing @ Lake Wheeler Invite — Raleigh, NC
Track and field vs. John Jacobs Invitational
Sunday, April 24
1 p.m.: Softball vs. Iowa State
1 p.m.: Baseball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS
3 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information
Women's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX
Women's golf @ Big 12 Stroke Championship — Houston, TX
