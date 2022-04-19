 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU morning news: Sen. Lankford visits campus

  • 0
OU Daily Newsletter
James Lankford

Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford speaking at the Oklahoma Memorial Union during the Sooners for life event April 18.

Sooners for Life hosts Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford to discuss life ‘post-Roe v. Wade,’ Senate Bill 612

Sooners for Life hosted Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) Monday afternoon in the Oklahoma Memorial Union to discuss what life would look like “post-Roe v. Wade” almost a week after a near-total abortion ban was signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt. The hour-long discussion, led by the President of Students for Life of America Kristan Hawkins, was contextualized by Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which addresses a 2018 Mississippi law called the Gestational Age Act prohibiting all abortions, with few exceptions, after 15 weeks in the womb. In the context of Roe v. Wade, which protects a woman’s choice to have an abortion, the Supreme Court is working to decide whether Mississippi’s law is unconstitutional.

Elijah Harkless

Senior guard Elijah Harkless during the game against No. 9 Texas Tech on Feb. 9

Former Sooners guard Elijah Harkless commits to UNLV, he announces

Former Oklahoma senior guard Elijah Harkless has committed to UNLV, he announced on Monday. Harkless reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 11. Harkless averaged 10 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game before missing the remainder of the season due to a knee injury. He was also benched for junior forward Jacob Groves vs. Baylor on Jan. 22, and became the first player to leave Oklahoma this offseason. Despite his struggles last season, Harkless was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

calendar header.jpg

Tuesday, April 19

6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Wichita State

Wednesday, April 20

6:30 p.m.: Softball @ North Texas — Denton, TX

Thursday, April 21

Men's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX

Women's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX

Friday, April 22

6 p.m.: Baseball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS

6:30 p.m.: Softball vs. Iowa State

8 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information

Men's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX

Women's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX

Women's golf @ Big 12 Stroke Championship — Houston, TX

Rowing @ Lake Wheeler Invite — Raleigh, NC

Track and field vs. John Jacobs Invitational

Saturday, April 23

1 p.m.: Soccer @ Arkansas — Fayetteville, AR

1 p.m.: Softball vs. Iowa State

2 p.m.: Baseball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS

3 p.m.: Football Spring Game

8 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information

Men's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX

Women's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX

Women's golf @ Big 12 Stroke Championship — Houston, TX

Rowing @ Lake Wheeler Invite — Raleigh, NC

Track and field vs. John Jacobs Invitational

Sunday, April 24

1 p.m.: Softball vs. Iowa State

1 p.m.: Baseball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS

3 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information

Women's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX

Women's golf @ Big 12 Stroke Championship — Houston, TX

If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.

The OU Daily

The independent student voice of the University of Oklahoma since 1916

Makenna is the Engagement editor of the OU Daily. Responsible for social media scheduling and posts, the daily and weekly newsletters, and the OU Daily Tik Tok.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments