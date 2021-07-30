OU introduces Healthy Together app for COVID-19 screening, reporting, resources ahead of fall semester

OU’s Norman campus introduced a new COVID-19 screening and reporting tool Thursday encouraging students to complete the mobile assessment before participating in any on- or off-campus activities.
The Healthy Together app, a product of Twenty Holdings, Inc., is a tool for COVID-19 screening and reporting for students, faculty and staff. The app’s passport feature replaces the university’s online COVID-19 screening and reporting tool.
Employees and students in Norman campus programs are encouraged to complete the passport each time they have experienced symptoms, tested positive for COVID-19, had close contact with an individual diagnosed with COVID-19 or traveled domestically or internationally within the last ten days.
In addition to screening and reporting, the app can help users find nearby vaccination and testing sites, view test results, assess their symptoms and learn what to do after they’ve been tested for COVID-19.
To complete the passport, users must answer the app’s health assessment questions. Once the questions have been answered, the app will notify users of their screening results.
For those concerned about the security of their health information “the university is committed to protecting the privacy of the personal information collected by the Healthy Together app,” according to an email from an OU spokesperson.
The app will ask users for minimal personal contact information such as their name, phone number and Sooner ID. The app will not utilize location tracking, according to the email.
“This information will be shared with authorized OU and/or Oklahoma State Department of Health Personnel as necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the email read.
The Healthy Together app is available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Learn more about the app here.
