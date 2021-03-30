OU Health Sciences professor arrested on 20 counts of indecent, lewd acts with minor under 16

An OU associate professor has been arrested on 20 counts of indecent or lewd acts with a minor under 16, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network.
According to a News9 article, Allan Wiechmann, a part of the OU Health Sciences Center, is accused of putting hidden cameras in the room of a teenage girl in Edmond. According to a statement from an OU spokesperson sent to News9, Wiechmann has been put on administrative leave.
"In light of recent information, Mr. Wiechmann was immediately placed on administrative leave pending further investigation,” the OU statement said. “OU is cooperating with law enforcement officials and can confirm that in his role at OU Health Sciences Center, Mr. Wiechmann had no contact with minors or patients as part of his work at the university. Due to the confidential nature of this personnel issue, this is the extent of the university’s comment at this time."
According to the article, Wiechmann told investigators of his internet search history, which included child pornography.
According to his LinkedIn, Wiechmann has been at OU since 1997.
