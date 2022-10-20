OU community reacts to announcement of March 2023 statewide election on legalizing recreational marijuana

An OU faculty member and students said Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Tuesday decision to set a statewide election on March 7, 2023, to legalize the recreational use of marijuana could have positive social and economic effects on the state.
State Question Number 820 legalizes recreational marijuana for people 21 and older. If passed, marijuana sales would be subjected to a 15 percent excise tax on top of the standard sales tax. All revenue it generates would be used to help fund local municipalities, the court system, public schools, drug addiction treatment programs and the state’s general revenue fund, according to Stitt’s executive proclamation.
Tyler Johnson, an OU associate professor and director of graduate studies political science, wrote in an email to the Daily that there have been challenges for the legalization of both medical and recreational marijuana due to the socially conservative nature of Oklahoma. Even so, Johnson said economic benefits are a driving factor for voter support.
“The argument that loosening laws leads to more tax dollars coming in can also be compelling to the public when we see states struggle with funding important programs,” Johnson said. “American public opinion on the issue in general has also moved sharply toward supporting legalization, so that has to be driving the steps that are happening here to some extent.”
Several OU students responded positively to the idea of legalizing recreational marijuana. Biochemistry junior William Moffatt said the idea is exciting but hopes it will not negatively impact younger college students.
“My initial reaction is ‘Hurray!’ for weed smokers everywhere,” Moffatt said. “But also, if it follows the same suit as every other state, that means it'll be (for) ages 21 and older which means it will make it harder for younger college students to do it unless they keep it medically legal. … If Oklahoma can join the list of places that have that recreational (use), I think that'd be a really great thing.”
The legalization of medical marijuana detailed in State Question Number 788 was approved by voters in the 2018 June primary elections. Since then, Oklahoma has grown to have one of the most robust medical marijuana programs in the country. Roughly 10 percent of the state’s residents have state-issued medical cards, which allow them to purchase, grow and consume marijuana.
Information sciences and technology junior Ammar Makhani also said he was excited for the vote and the possible approval of the law because he believes it will have a good impact on the state.
“I think, overall, it will help with taxes, (it will) come to back to education, hopefully, (since) that's what … they choose to do with the taxes,” Makhani said. “It creates a lot of business opportunities out here in Oklahoma that brings a lot of people out of state and a lot of people in-state opportunities to build a business.”
Sports business freshman Kendall Castledine said being from Colorado, the idea of legalizing marijuana here in Oklahoma makes it feel more like home, but she is overall indifferent to the thought of legalizing marijuana.
“Overall, (in) America as a whole, it will be recreational everywhere eventually,” Castledine said. “It's just going to happen no matter what. I don't know if it's necessarily good or bad. I couldn't tell you because I think everyone's (views are) different.”
Johnson wrote that the number of signatures the ballot question received shows the public appetite for legalization of recreation marijuana. However, he fears the timing of the vote will be detrimental.
“The wild card is the fact that this election is going to be in March of 2023 at a time where there won’t be anything else high profile on the ballot in most parts of the state, so both sides of the debate are going to have to work hard on messaging to mobilize voters to show up,” Johnson wrote.
