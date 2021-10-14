OU Campus Activities Council announces 2021 Homecoming Court, benefit night

The OU Campus Activities Council announced the members of the 2021 Homecoming Court Wednesday.
OU’s 2020-2021 Mr. Indian OU, Adarius Begay, is a computer science senior that was nominated by the American Indian Student Association. He is from Phoenix, Arizona.
Devin Brown, a foundational sciences of life senior on the pre-med track and peer educator, is representing Miracle Mindset, an organization working with first generation and low income high school students to provide resources needed to reach higher education. Brown is from San Antonio, Texas.
Alpha Rho Chapter of Theta Nu Xi President Alejandra Cruz is representing her multicultural sorority. She is from Oklahoma City, and her family is from Aguascalientes, Mexico. She is a women’s and gender studies and letters senior.
OU Student Government Association President Tavana Farzaneh was nominated by the OU SGA. She is a business management senior, peer educator and is from Norman.
Paola Figueroa, nominated by the Xi Beta Chapter of Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority, is a community health senior. She is from Oklahoma City, and her family is from Aguascalientes, Mexico.
Wambui Gachunga, a biomedical engineering senior, is representing the African Women’s League. She is from Nakuru, Kenya.
Peace Mojekwu was nominated by the International Advisory Committee. She is a senior receiving her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in accounting and is from Anambra state, Nigeria.
Brothers Under Christ Fraternity President Parker Primrose, nominated by fraternity, is a public and nonprofit administration and journalism senior. Primrose is from Allen, Texas.
Sidhvi Reddy is from Birmingham, Alabama and is a microbiology and public health senior. She was nominated by the Withrow Leadership Scholars.
Biomedical Engineering Society President Adaira Reid is a biomedical engineering senior on the pre-med track. Reid is from Tulsa and was nominated by the society.
Panhellenic President Sydney Smith, nominated by the Panhellenic Association, is a psychology senior with minors in African, African American Studies and Social Justice. She is from Houston, Texas.
Michael Williams, nominated by the Gender and Equality Center, is from Oklahoma City. He is an advertising senior and peer educator.
In celebration of homecoming week, CAC will host several events throughout the remainder of the week. A Homecoming Benefit Night will take place tonight at Volare on Campus Corner beginning at 4 p.m. and lasting until 11 p.m. The Rah! Rally will be held at Lloyd Noble Center on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The homecoming parade will take place on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on Boyd Street and Asp Avenue.
Voting for Homecoming Royalty opened yesterday and will close today at 5 p.m. For more information about homecoming, visit the CAC’s Homecoming Instagram page.
