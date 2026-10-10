 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LATEST

Loading scores…

ALERT

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT SATURDAY...

The following statement was issued by the Oklahoma Department of
Environmental Quality until 10 PM CDT Saturday evening.

An Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued for Friday, October
9th, and Saturday, October 10th, for the Oklahoma City Metropolitan
area due to expected high concentrations of ozone.

Public Health Recommendations: Persons with existing heart or
respiratory ailments should reduce physical exertion and outdoor
activity.

The general public is encouraged to help alleviate the problem by
reducing vehicle miles traveled by riding the bus, carpooling, or
avoiding unnecessary trips. The public is also asked to avoid
refueling during the morning and early afternoon hours, and to avoid
the use of two cycle engines such as lawn mowers, motorcycles, weed
trimmers, and outboard engines. It is also advised to limit outdoor
burning.

To view the latest air quality map, visit airnow.gov or the AirNow
app.

For hourly updates on concentrations and possible health warnings,
telephone the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality at
405-702-4100. For more information on health effects, call the
American Lung Association of Oklahoma at 405-748-4674
Featured

OU-Texas: OU suffers from

Brent Venables before Red River Rivalry

Head coach Brent Venables before the Red River Rivalry.

DALLAS — OU is facing Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on ABC.

The Sooners (2-2) look to bounce back from consecutive Red River Rivalry losses to the Longhorns (4-0).

OU run game at half: OU has one rushing yard at halftime. 

Texas 17, OU 7 (0:12, 2Q): Senior kicker Gianni Spetic converts a 23-yard field goal.

Sandell misses field goal: Fifth year kicker Tate Sandell misses a 53-yard field goal. He has already missed the same number of field goals this season as he did during all of 2025.

Texas 14, OU 7: Senior quarterback Arch Manning delivers a 34-yard pass to junior wide receiver Ryan Wingo, who is wide open in the end zone.

OU 7, Texas 7 (14:11, 2Q): Junior defensive lineman Danny Okoye blocks a punt, which is recovered in the end zone by junior defensive back Dakoda Fields. This marks the first Sooner touchdown against the Longhorns in three years.

Texas 7, OU 0 (6:56 1Q): Manning connects with junior wide receiver Cam Coleman for a 41-yard touchdown.

1st Texas drive ends in punt: Senior punter Mac Chiumento punts the ball 39 yards.

1st OU drive ends in Ulrich punting: Senior punter Jacob Ulrich punts the ball for 34 yards at the end of the Sooners' first drive.

OU goes to Jonathan Hatton Jr. early: Fifth year quarterback John Mateer completes a six-yard pass to freshman running back Jonathan Hatton Jr during OU's first play of the game. 

John Mateer, OU arrive to Cotton Bowl:

Sooners arrive at Cotton Bowl

OU Daily standards

See an error? Earning trust is our duty. We correct errors atop stories. Identify an error, request a takedown or get in touch.

Independent and free since 1916: OU is committed to our editorial independence. You can help ensure our reporting remains strong and accessible to all invested in OU and Norman.

Artificial intelligence: The Daily in its news coverage does not publish reporting, writing, graphics or designs generated by AI. Read our policy.

Want to comment? We value dialogue on issues we cover. On our social media accounts, we moderate attacks, slurs, dehumanizing language, threats or the disclosure of private info. The editor considers guest column submissions.