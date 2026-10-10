OU-Texas: OU suffers from

DALLAS — OU is facing Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on ABC.
The Sooners (2-2) look to bounce back from consecutive Red River Rivalry losses to the Longhorns (4-0).
OU run game at half: OU has one rushing yard at halftime.
Texas 17, OU 7 (0:12, 2Q): Senior kicker Gianni Spetic converts a 23-yard field goal.
Sandell misses field goal: Fifth year kicker Tate Sandell misses a 53-yard field goal. He has already missed the same number of field goals this season as he did during all of 2025.
Texas 14, OU 7: Senior quarterback Arch Manning delivers a 34-yard pass to junior wide receiver Ryan Wingo, who is wide open in the end zone.
OU 7, Texas 7 (14:11, 2Q): Junior defensive lineman Danny Okoye blocks a punt, which is recovered in the end zone by junior defensive back Dakoda Fields. This marks the first Sooner touchdown against the Longhorns in three years.
Texas 7, OU 0 (6:56 1Q): Manning connects with junior wide receiver Cam Coleman for a 41-yard touchdown.
1st Texas drive ends in punt: Senior punter Mac Chiumento punts the ball 39 yards.
1st OU drive ends in Ulrich punting: Senior punter Jacob Ulrich punts the ball for 34 yards at the end of the Sooners' first drive.
OU goes to Jonathan Hatton Jr. early: Fifth year quarterback John Mateer completes a six-yard pass to freshman running back Jonathan Hatton Jr during OU's first play of the game.
John Mateer, OU arrive to Cotton Bowl: