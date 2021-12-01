OU Board of Regents to consider athletics renovations, faculty raises, Bob Stoops compensation fee

The OU Board of Regents will vote on a $16 million budget for upgrades and renovations to OU athletic facilities in its Dec. 2 meeting, according to the meeting agenda.
According to the agenda, this plan includes a new $7.5 million center display for Lloyd Noble Center, $1.3 million on fascia displays in Gaylord Family-Memorial Stadium, a $1.9 million replacement of Owen Field and $3.7 million in lighting improvements for Owen Field and the football practice fields.
The lighting improvements will include fully replacing the current lighting system, which was installed in 1997, with LED technology to reduce “energy consumption and maintenance costs for re-lamping,” according to the agenda.
The replacement of Owen Field will include new sodding and a new drainage system due to the old drainage system “experiencing consistent failures due to the age of the piping materials,” according to the agenda.
The plan also includes an infield track replacement and improvements to the tennis scoreboard system.
The Regents will also vote on a compensation fee for Bob Stoops, the newly named football interim head coach as of Nov. 28 following the departure of now-USC head coach Lincoln Riley for the Sooners bowl game. Stoops will be given a $325,000 bonus for the game on top of his current salary as the special assistant to the vice president for intercollegiate athletics programs and director of athletics.
The Board of Regents will also vote on a raise for Zachary Selmon, now deputy athletics director for external engagement and advancement, from $204,000 per year to $240,000, along with other athletics faculty.
According to the agenda, the Regents will also vote to name the new softball field "Loves' Field" to honor the $12 million gift from the Love family and Love's Travel Stops.
This article was updated at 11:47 a.m. to include the naming of the softball stadium.
