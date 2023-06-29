 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU Board of Regents approves pay increases for eligible employees based on performance evaluations

Flag

OU flag on Nov. 19, 2022.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

OU outlined the criteria for faculty and staff salary increases effective July 1 in emails sent to eligible university employees Thursday. 

Earlier this month, OU's Board of Regents approved a request by President Joseph Harroz Jr. to increase faculty and staff salaries based on performance evaluations from the 2022 calendar year.

The majority of staff in eligible positions will receive a salary increase if evaluated highly enough and if they began working prior to Jan. 1.

No action is necessary for staff to receive their salary increase. Staff members who received a 3 or higher on their performance evaluation will gain a salary increase effective July 1. For most biweekly paid staff, the first salary-increased paycheck will be paid on July 28. Monthly-paid staff will receive the first salary-increased paycheck on July 31.

Cornerstone OnDemand is the new provider OU will use for performance evaluations beginning January 2024. OU Human Resources will work with the Senior Vice President and Provost Offices at the Norman and the Health Sciences Center campuses to possibly adapt the new evaluation system for faculty members as well.

Staff members who receive an evaluation score of 3 will gain a 1.5% pay increase, those who receive a 4 will gain a 2.4% pay increase and those with a 5 will gain a 3.3% pay increase. 

Performance-based faculty raises will be granted according to three evaluation tiers. Faculty members who receive a tier one evaluation will gain a 2.5% pay increase, those who receive a tier two evaluation gain a 3.5% pay increase and those with a tier three evaluation will gain a 4.5% pay increase. 

This article was edited by Peggy Dodd. Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.

Support independent local journalism

We hope you will consider helping fund our endeavors if you appreciate our local journalism.

Around the world, communities are grappling with what quality local journalism is worth and how to perpetuate the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. For those invested in matters in and affecting OU and Norman, Student Media uniquely has:

• The largest newsgathering staff in Oklahoma’s third-largest city.

• A professional staff with nearly 75 years of media experience advising a student staff largely part of one of the nation’s most acclaimed journalism colleges.

• A legacy of accomplishment as one of college media’s most honored organizations.

• And a mission to evolve in ways that keep our work constantly relevant.

OU Daily serves our community with accessible-to-all daily journalism online and quality print publications throughout the year while launching the careers of tomorrow’s media professionals. If you’re able and so inclined, whether in a one-time donation or a recurring pledge, please CONTRIBUTE TO OUR MISSION.