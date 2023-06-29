OU Board of Regents approves pay increases for eligible employees based on performance evaluations

OU outlined the criteria for faculty and staff salary increases effective July 1 in emails sent to eligible university employees Thursday.
Earlier this month, OU's Board of Regents approved a request by President Joseph Harroz Jr. to increase faculty and staff salaries based on performance evaluations from the 2022 calendar year.
The majority of staff in eligible positions will receive a salary increase if evaluated highly enough and if they began working prior to Jan. 1.
No action is necessary for staff to receive their salary increase. Staff members who received a 3 or higher on their performance evaluation will gain a salary increase effective July 1. For most biweekly paid staff, the first salary-increased paycheck will be paid on July 28. Monthly-paid staff will receive the first salary-increased paycheck on July 31.
Cornerstone OnDemand is the new provider OU will use for performance evaluations beginning January 2024. OU Human Resources will work with the Senior Vice President and Provost Offices at the Norman and the Health Sciences Center campuses to possibly adapt the new evaluation system for faculty members as well.
Staff members who receive an evaluation score of 3 will gain a 1.5% pay increase, those who receive a 4 will gain a 2.4% pay increase and those with a 5 will gain a 3.3% pay increase.
Performance-based faculty raises will be granted according to three evaluation tiers. Faculty members who receive a tier one evaluation will gain a 2.5% pay increase, those who receive a tier two evaluation gain a 3.5% pay increase and those with a tier three evaluation will gain a 4.5% pay increase.
