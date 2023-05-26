Oklahoma Legislature overrides 13 session vetoes

The Oklahoma Legislature voted to override several of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s vetoes during the second to last day of its regular session, including one altering the appointment process of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.
House Bill 2263, authored by Rep. Danny Sterling (R-Tecumseh) and Sen. Cody Rogers (R-Tulsa), allows the House speaker, Senate president pro tempore and the governor to each appoint two members of the OTA’s six-member board. Prior to the bill, all members were appointed by the governor.
The bill also reduces member term length from eight years to six years. Current board members will be allowed to serve out the rest of their original term. Members can also be removed at any time by the appointing authority at any time with cause.
Members are prohibited from voting on any issue in which they have a direct financial interest through this bill.
Stitt vetoed the bill on May 19. On May 25, the veto was overturned by a 78-19 vote in the House and a vote of 39-5 in the Senate, meeting the two-thirds majority requirement.
Amy Cerato, a board member of Oklahomans for Responsible Transportation, an anti-turnpike group, called the veto overturn a historic moment that began the process of placing oversight and accountability on OTA in a statement.
“Spreading the appointments out over the senate, house and governor’s office helps create a balanced environment where critical and transparent discussions can occur in the quest to develop the best possible transportation solutions for the citizens of Oklahoma,” Cerato wrote.
Lawmakers voted to override 13 of Stitt’s vetoes, including Senate Bill 429, written by Sen. John Montgomery (R-Lawton) and Rep. Trey Caldwell (R-Lawton), which would protect students’ right to wear tribal regalia at high school and college graduation ceremonies.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. wrote in a tweet the legislature defended Native American students’ rights.
The Oklahoma state legislature came to the defense of Native Students once again. Tribal regalia veto override by both houses is done. pic.twitter.com/ko7uNTig9l— Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. (@ChuckHoskin_Jr) May 25, 2023
The legislature also overturned vetoes on HB 2820 to reauthorize the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority for three years and SB 840 which allows athletes to negotiate name, image and likeness contracts without a licensed agent.
Stitt vowed to veto legislation authored by senators who did not support his education plan and would continue to do so until his plan was passed according to a memo from April 26. Ultimately, Stitt vetoed over 20 bills this session.
This story was edited by Teegan Smith.
