Oklahoma legislature votes to override Kevin Stitt's NIL bill veto

Governor Kevin Stitt

Governor Kevin Stitt attends OU men's basketball game against OSU on Feb. 1

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

The Oklahoma Senate and House of Representatives both voted to override Governor Kevin Stitt's veto of Senate Bill 840, pertaining to name, image and likeness.

Stitt initially vetoed the bill on April 26 after it was introduced in January and passed through the House of Representatives on April 3. The override passed in the Senate and House of Representatives with 37-8 and 83-7 votes, respectively. 

The bill prevents the NCAA from penalizing OU or other schools in Oklahoma for partaking in certain NIL activities allowed under the bill. It was an emergency bill and will go into effect immediately.

sports editor

Louis Raser is the OU Daily's summer sports editor and covers OU softball. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.

