Oklahoma legislature votes to override Kevin Stitt's NIL bill veto

The Oklahoma Senate and House of Representatives both voted to override Governor Kevin Stitt's veto of Senate Bill 840, pertaining to name, image and likeness.
Sweeping #NIL reform is coming to Oklahoma after the legislature overrides Gov. Kevin Stitt's veto. The law will provide institutions in Oklahoma protection from potential NCAA enforcement regarding NIL activities. Details from @AndyWittry: https://t.co/USpduKPpdA pic.twitter.com/2SyxzPuyHa— Jeremy Crabtree (@jeremycrabtree) May 25, 2023
Stitt initially vetoed the bill on April 26 after it was introduced in January and passed through the House of Representatives on April 3. The override passed in the Senate and House of Representatives with 37-8 and 83-7 votes, respectively.
The bill prevents the NCAA from penalizing OU or other schools in Oklahoma for partaking in certain NIL activities allowed under the bill. It was an emergency bill and will go into effect immediately.
