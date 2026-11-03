Oklahoma governor election results 2026: Mazzei vs. Munson

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This post will be updated through the evening with results in the race for Oklahoma's governor.
The leading candidates
Mike Mazzei, a Republican, is a financial adviser and former state senator. He said that if elected, he wants to eliminate property taxes for seniors and veterans, reform education and create a business environment that leads to more high-paying jobs.
Cyndi Munson, a Democrat, was the first Asian American woman elected to the state Legislature and serves as House minority leader. She said that if elected, she wants to increase public school investment, lower health care costs and repeal Oklahoma's abortion ban.
Also on the ballot
Robert E. Brooks Sr., Orlando Lynn Bush and Jerry Griffin are running as independents.
Prior reporting from Oklahoma Voice contributed to this report.