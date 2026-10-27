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Oklahoma elections: Meet the candidates for governor

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Oklahoma State Capitol

The Oklahoma state capitol on June 7, 2026.

 Shayfer Cannon/OU Daily

Mike Mazzei

Mike Mazzei, a Republican, is a financial adviser and former state senator. If elected, he wants to eliminate property taxes for seniors and veterans, reform education and create a business environment that leads to more high-paying jobs. 

Cyndi Munson

Cyndi Munson, a Democrat, was the first Asian American woman elected to the state Legislature and currently serves as the House's minority leader. If elected, Munson wants to increase public school investments, lower health care costs and repeal Oklahoma's abortion ban.

Robert E. Brooks Sr.

Robert E. Brooks Sr., an independent, has worked in a variety of professions that have given him a different perspective on the challenges facing Oklahomans. He will advocate to protect land and water rights, responsible economic development and for criminal justice reform. 

Orlando Lynn Bush

Orlando Lynn Bush is running as an independent for governor. 

Jerry Griffin

Jerry Griffin, an independent, believes running for governor gives him a "unique tactical advantage" because it allows him to be a centrist candidate. He will offer an integrated view of public safety and legal reform and business efficiency and educational expertise. 

Oklahoma Voice is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and donations focused on delivering state government news. The Voice maintains full editorial independence. For more stories by Oklahoma Voice go to oklahomavoice.com.

 

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