Former Mary Abbott Children’s House executive director arrested for allegedly embezzling over $219,000 from nonprofit

The former executive director of the Mary Abbott Children’s House in Norman allegedly embezzled over $219,000 from the nonprofit and, after a warrant was issued for her arrest, turned herself in to the Cleveland County Detention Center Saturday, according to a Monday press release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
In May of 2025, an audit was conducted of the Mary Abbott Children’s House, leading to the discovery that 46-year-old Andree Harper had embezzled money from the nonprofit. The money was used for personal plane tickets, plastic surgery, Airbnb stays, luggage fees and fast food, Amazon and Venmo purchases.
The Norman Police Department requested OSBI investigate allegations of misappropriation of funds in October of last year.
Harper was indicted on seven counts of embezzlement by the Multi County Grand Jury on October 8th, according to OSBI's Facebook post.
In a statement released Monday, Abbott House Board President Julia Mettry wrote that financial irregularities were identified in April of 2025, and the board of directors took immediate action. Harper’s employment was terminated. Soon after, the board of directors hired financial experts and an attorney to determine the extent of the irregularities.
Mettry wrote the embezzled funds were recovered.
“We take seriously the responsibility of managing the funds with which Abbott House is entrusted,” Mettry wrote in the press release. “And we have successfully recovered the funds identified as misappropriated in the forensic audit.”
This story was edited by Spencer Windholz and Willie Gillespie.