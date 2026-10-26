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Forward Tae Davis set to return to OU men's basketball

Oklahoma-Georgia men's basketball

Senior forward Tae Davis during the game against Georgia on Feb. 14.

 Sutton Spinner/OU Daily

OU men’s basketball forward Tae Davis is seeking a fifth-year of eligibility, according to 247sports. He has already been added to OU’s official roster ahead of its 2026-27 season.

Standing at 6-foot-9, 215 pounds, Davis is a two-way wing, who brings energy and an interior presence. After transferring from Notre Dame, Davis averaged 13.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game with the Sooners last season. Davis was a pivotal piece to OU in 2025-26, starting all 37 games.

The Sooners look to make their first March Madness appearance since 2024-25.

The Sooners tip off regular season action against East Texas A&M at 7 p.m. next Monday at the Lloyd Noble Center on SEC Network+.

 This story was edited by Charlie DiVincenzo.

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