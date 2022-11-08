 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oklahoma elections 2022: Republican incumbent Kevin Hern wins Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District seat

kevin hern

Republican incumbent Kevin Hern wins Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District seat.

 Photo provided by Hern's campaign

Republican incumbent Kevin Hern defeated Democrat Adam Martin and independent Evelyn Rogers to represent Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District in the Tuesday midterm elections, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. 

Hern received 60.9 percent of votes cast, with Martin obtaining 34.96 percent and Rogers receiving 4.14 percent with 242 out of 294 precincts reporting, according to unofficial results. 

Hern has been a business owner for more than 30 years and served as the National Leadership Team’s chairman for five years. He was also responsible for the multibillion-dollar relationship between the franchisees and McDonald’s Corporation for over 14,000 franchisee-owned restaurants across the U.S.

According to his website, he believes implementing tax cuts would stimulate the growth of the middle class and increased international trade would bring jobs and revenue to Oklahoma.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments