Oklahoma elections 2022: Republican incumbent Kevin Hern wins Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District seat

Republican incumbent Kevin Hern defeated Democrat Adam Martin and independent Evelyn Rogers to represent Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District in the Tuesday midterm elections, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Hern received 60.9 percent of votes cast, with Martin obtaining 34.96 percent and Rogers receiving 4.14 percent with 242 out of 294 precincts reporting, according to unofficial results.
Hern has been a business owner for more than 30 years and served as the National Leadership Team’s chairman for five years. He was also responsible for the multibillion-dollar relationship between the franchisees and McDonald’s Corporation for over 14,000 franchisee-owned restaurants across the U.S.
According to his website, he believes implementing tax cuts would stimulate the growth of the middle class and increased international trade would bring jobs and revenue to Oklahoma.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.