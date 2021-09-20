You are the owner of this article.
Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals sets November execution date for Julius Jones

Julius Jones
A screenshot from the ABC docuseries, “The Last Defense”, shows Julius Jones' arrest in 1999.
 via ABC's "The Last Defense" featurette

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals set death row inmate and former OU student Julius Jones' execution date for Nov. 18 on Monday. 

The state's Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-1 to recommend commuting Jones' sentence from the death penalty to life in prison with the possibility of parole on Nov. 13. The board's recommendation was sent to Gov. Kevin Stitt's desk, but he has not yet made a decision. 

Stitt's office said in a statement that he "takes his role in this process seriously and will carefully consider the Pardon and Parole Board’s recommendation as he does in all cases."

Cece Jones-Davis, Justice for Julius campaign director, said in a statement the set execution date "underscores the stakes and the urgency involved with Julius Jones' commutation application."

"We urge Governor Stitt to review the application in a timely manner and to bring long-averted justice to this very tragic situation by accepting the recommendation of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board," Jones-Davis said. 

Ari Fife is the OU Daily news managing editor and a senior journalism major minoring in international studies and political science. Previously, she served as the summer editor-in-chief, assistant news managing editor and a senior news reporter.

