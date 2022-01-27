Oklahoma Children’s Hospital facility dog program receives $1,000 donation from Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation

The Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health received a $1,000 donation from the Dunkin’ Donuts Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to benefit the children’s hospital’s facility dog therapy program.
The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation was founded in 2006 and is dedicated to providing the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. According to the website, the national foundation relies on employees and franchisees to help identify local areas of need, organize fundraising efforts and assist with grantmaking.
Misha Goli, local Dunkin’ Donuts 10-store franchisee, gave the foundation $1,000 for the Paws for Purpose initiative. Goli’s donation came from revenue generated from his new drive-through only store’s grand opening in Oklahoma City.
“Oklahoma Children’s Hospital holds a special place in Dunkin’s heart because we have Litta, a fully-funded Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation dog, that works at the children’s hospital full-time,” Goli said in an email to The Daily. “Our hope is for our donation to continue funding Litta and the other full-time facility therapy dogs so we can help to continue spreading love and caring for patients who need it most.”
This grant is not the first donation the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has given to the children’s hospital. In 2019, Litta was one of 11 dogs provided to pediatric hospitals nationwide through its “Dogs for Joy” program.
According to the children’s hospital website, Litta and the other therapy dogs are trained from birth to help patients dealing with cognitive, physical and emotional disabilities to reach specific outcomes.
Goli is currently planning two new Dunkin’ Donuts stores near OU’s campus, which will be located on Main Street and Robinson Street. Both stores will be “next generation restaurants,” which will feature modern technology and design elements.
