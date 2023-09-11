The Norman Public Schools Board of Education approved 169 certified personnel and 52 support personnel and a purchase request for weapons detection equipment during its meeting on Monday night.
8:06 p.m.
The meeting was adjourned.
8:03 p.m.
The Norman Public Schools Board of Education returned to open session.
The board voted to join the litigation for the Northern District of California, Case No.: 3:23-ev-2015.
6:53 p.m.
The Norman Public Schools Board of Education entered executive session to discuss its involvement with U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Case No.: 3:23-ev-2015. The litigation was filed by the Frantz Law Group against multiple social media platforms concerning students’ mental health and a correlation with social media usage.
6:48 p.m.
Norman Public Schools Superintendent Nick Migliorino thanked the students and parents experiencing the recent changes in NPS' security guidelines at its athletic events.
Last week, the district announced an update to its security guidelines at its athletic events, including a requirement for all spectators to walk through a weapons detection system before entering games.
The updated policy follows a series of bomb threats in school districts across the state as well as a fatal shooting in Choctaw.
6:46 p.m.
The Norman Public Schools Board of Education approved the certification of the Millage Election and Sinking Fund Estimate of Needs.
6:35 p.m.
Holly Nevels, assistant superintendent of Personnel Services and Title IX Administrator, presented an update to the Norman Public Schools Board of Education's policy regarding personnel leave. Nevels said NPS employees are allowed six weeks of paid maternity leave as long as they have been employed for a year.
The board approved the revised policy which includes revisions on the definition of sick leave as well as grammatical errors.
6:24 p.m.
Stephanie Williams, Norman Public Schools executive director of student services, and Jennifer Beer, NPS director of student services, presented an update to the district's middle schools. Beer described the district's recent approach to four-day school weeks which relies on an additional 40 minutes of daily class time.
The plan involves a greater emphasis on student mental health, according to Beer and Williams. They said this relies on comprehensive bullying behavior prevention and response, as well as student advocates, prevention leads and school resource officers stationed at all Norman Public Schools sites.
6:21 p.m.
Holly McKinney, Norman Public Schools associate superintendent and chief human resource officer, presented information and updates regarding NPS' summer programs
6:12 p.m.
The board approved the proposed 2023-2023 District Gifted Education Advisory Committee and the appointment of the Internal Activities Review Committee.
6 p.m.
The meeting was called to order.
The Norman Public Schools Board of Education voted to approve all purchase requests, including a boom lift and Metrasens Inc. weapons detection equipment for the entire district.
The board also approved the recommended 169 certified personnel and 52 support personnel.
This story was edited by Alexia Aston.