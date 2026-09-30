Former University Liquor owner to serve 78 months in federal prison

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LATEST

ALERT

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Northwestern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma...
Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma...

* WHEN...Until 500 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 201 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Oklahoma City, northeastern Norman, Edmond, Moore, Midwest City,
Del City, Bethany, Choctaw, Warr Acres, The Village, Spencer,
Nichols Hills, Jones, Nicoma Park, Valley Brook, Tinker Air Force
Base, Stanley Draper Lake, Forest Park, Woodlawn Park and Lake
Aluma.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma, including the following counties,
Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche,
Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Lincoln, Love,
Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie,
Seminole, Stephens and Tillman and northern Texas, including the
following counties, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall are expected through
Thursday morning. Rainfall totals of 2-4 inches are likely, with
some locations possibly receiving as much as 6 inches of rain.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Former University Liquor owner to serve 78 months in federal prison

University Liquor

University Liquor on Lindsey Street on Oct. 17,2025.

 Audrey McClour/OU Daily

Former University Liquor owner, Kayvan Karya Rasolkhani, has been sentenced to serve 78 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Robert Troester announced Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to the 78 months in federal prison, Rasolkhani was ordered to pay $76,500 in restitution and will be subject to five years of supervised release.

University Liquor owner sentenced to 78 months in federal prison. Clarification — 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30: Schooner Liquor, which opened in the former University Liquor location under new ownership, is unaffiliated with University Liquor, its owner or his actions. 

This follows a February plea deal where Rasolkhani plead that he knowingly possessed images containing child pornography.

According to the press release Rasolkhani engaged in a conversation with an undercover FBI agent and discussed his intention to sexually assault two fictitious girls that the FBI agent was offering to him. 

On Oct. 15 the FBI executed a search warrant on Rasolkhani in which agents seized a cell phone containing explicit images of minors, according to the press release. 

Sophie Hemker copy edited this story. 

 

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