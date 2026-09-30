Former University Liquor owner to serve 78 months in federal prison

Former University Liquor owner, Kayvan Karya Rasolkhani, has been sentenced to serve 78 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Robert Troester announced Wednesday afternoon.
In addition to the 78 months in federal prison, Rasolkhani was ordered to pay $76,500 in restitution and will be subject to five years of supervised release.
This follows a February plea deal where Rasolkhani plead that he knowingly possessed images containing child pornography.
According to the press release Rasolkhani engaged in a conversation with an undercover FBI agent and discussed his intention to sexually assault two fictitious girls that the FBI agent was offering to him.
On Oct. 15 the FBI executed a search warrant on Rasolkhani in which agents seized a cell phone containing explicit images of minors, according to the press release.
Sophie Hemker copy edited this story.