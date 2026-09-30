Norman Regional system, UnitedHealthcare reach network agreement

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma, including the following counties, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Lincoln, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens and Tillman and northern Texas, including the following counties, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall are expected through Thursday morning. Rainfall totals of 2-4 inches are likely, with some locations possibly receiving as much as 6 inches of rain. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&