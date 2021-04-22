Norman, Oklahoma leaders, community members attend Campus Corner NOUN Hotel groundbreaking ceremony

People from across Oklahoma, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, attended a Thursday groundbreaking ceremony for a new hotel on Norman’s Campus Corner.
The NOUN Hotel was first proposed in the Norman City Council meeting July 14, 2020. Sean Rieger, the attorney for the applicant and presenter of the project, proposed the construction of the hotel at 542–543 S. University Blvd.
According to Scott Lambert, the NOUN Hotel managing partner, the hotel will open in December 2022.
During the ceremony, Lambert said the hotel will include 92 rooms, two suites, a banquet hall, restaurant, bar and a speakeasy for all community members to enjoy.
Cleveland County District 1 Commissioner Rod Cleveland thanked Lambert for envisioning the project, as he said it will complement the university, Campus Corner area and Cleveland County community.
The vision for the hotel includes community-focused events for all Norman residents to participate in, Lambert said.
“The hotel is really going to be a lot of fun,” Lambert said. “We’re going to have a great time as a community and as people come to the University of Oklahoma and their parents and out-of-town guests — it’s just going to be a fun place to visit.”
The ceremony was attended by Oklahoma government leaders, Norman city council members, hotel investors, architects, designers, developers, surrounding community members, OU students, friends and family. Lambert said he was surprised and delighted at the amount of desire and support shown for the hotel.
“(When asked) why I wanted to build a hotel, I said I wanted to do it since 1991,” Lambert said. “But the No. 2 reason, which is (equal) to No. 1, is that I want to meet a lot of cool people.”
Stitt, who came to his hometown in Norman to see the groundbreaking, said he is excited about the economic development and community outreach the hotel will provide.
“This is one of the best things that’s happened to Norman in a long, long time,” Stitt said. “This boutique hotel here is going to be fantastic for game days, parents coming back to town, so I’m just super excited to be here. So when they called and told me about it, I wanted to come, show my support and get a shovel.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.