From festivals to ‘Phantom of the Opera’: What to do in Norman, OKC for first November weekend

From the National Weather Festival to “Phantom of the Opera,” check out what to do in Norman and Oklahoma City for the first weekend of November.
Norman
Oklahoma Festival Ballet, 8 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: See OU ballet perform classic and contemporary ballets featuring choreography by George Balanchine, Jiri Kylian, Boyko Dossev and Michael Bearden. The festival will be held at Elsie C. Brackett Theatre. Tickets are available online.
OU vs. Mississippi Valley State men's basketball, 7 p.m. Friday: OU men’s basketball plays Mississippi Valley State at McCasland Field House. Tickets are available online.
S. Reidy Album Release Show, 7 to 11 p.m. Friday: See Norman Music Festival 2026 performer S. Reidy at the Resonator Institute. Reidy is promoting the release of his new album “?You Should Wait?” The show has a $10 cover fee and is open to all ages.
National Weather Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday: Celebrate weather science and the National Weather Center’s 20th anniversary with local broadcasters, weather balloons, drones, helicopters and more. The festival is free and open to all ages at the National Weather Center.
Downtown Norman Ghost Tour, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday: Stroll down Main Street in Downtown Norman on a walking ghost tour starting at the James Garner statue. The tour duration is around 80 minutes. Tickets are available online.
OU vs. Morgan State women's basketball, 2 p.m. Sunday: OU women’s basketball plays Morgan State at Lloyd Noble Center. Tickets are available online.
Oklahoma City
Mistletoe Market 2026, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday: Get in the holiday spirit at Mistletoe Market, which features local vendors, holiday decorations and food at the Bennett Event Center. Tickets are available online.
"Phantom of the Opera", 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday: See Oklahoma City University alum, Isaiah Bailey, star as the Phantom on the North American tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera” at the Civic Center Music Hall. Tickets are available online.
OKC Renaissance and Scottish Festival, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday: Check out the 5th annual fall OKC Renaissance and Scottish Festival, including vendors, jousts and turkey legs at the OKC Fairgrounds. Tickets can be found online.
OKC Thunder vs. Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. Saturday: OKC Thunder plays Washington Wizards at Paycom Center. Tickets are available online.
This story was edited by Madisson Cameron. Lauren Brogdon and Tori Pham copy edited this story.