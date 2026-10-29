From Rah! Rally to ‘Les Miserables’: What to do in Norman, OKC for Halloweekend, Homecoming

From DIVA-Ween to Halloween, celebrate Halloween and homecoming in Norman and Oklahoma City.
Norman
“Les Misérables,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: Sooner Theatre’s production of “Les Misérables” comes to a close this weekend. The nearly 50 person cast features many people, including “America’s Got Talent” winner Darci Lynne Farmer as Cosette. Tickets are available online and at the box office.
DIVA-Ween, 8 p.m. Friday: See The Sweet Talkers, Kristen Marie, The High 90's and Norman Music Festival 2026 performers DIVA haunt the stage at Opolis. DIVA and The Sweet Talkers are each releasing a song. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Costumes are encouraged and tickets are available online.
Rah! Rally, 8:30 p.m. Friday: Celebrate OU’s homecoming with the annual pep rally and dance competition. Doors open at 7:45 p.m. at McCasland Field House. Tickets are available online.
Party at the Palace, 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Saturday: Check out pre-game traditions including the Walk of Champions, appearances by the Pride of Oklahoma, OU Spirit Program and the Sooner Schooner. There will also be food trucks, music and giveaways on the lawn north of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
OU vs South Carolina, 3:15 p.m. Saturday: OU (4-3) returns to Norman to play its next SEC opponent, South Carolina (4-3), at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium after winning 23-15 beating Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium. Tickets are available online.
Crimson & Queens, 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday: OU’s Queer Student Association’s annual drag show will be hosted by OKC drag queen, Nikita The Queen. RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 stars and couple, Kori King and Lydia B. Kollins, will headline the event. The show is 18+ and free with a valid OU ID at the Oklahoma Memorial Union. Tickets are available online.
Oklahoma City
Halloween Train, 4:45 and 6 p.m. Friday and 11:45 a.m., 1, 2:15, 3:30, 4:45 and 6:00 p.m. Saturday: Step aboard a Halloween-themed train at Oklahoma Railway Museum. Explore museum grounds during its Halloween Scavenger Hunt or play through the mini golf course. Guests who ride the train will receive a candy gift bag, with allergy-friendly bags upon request. Tickets are available online.
Halloween with Factory Obscura 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday: Celebrate Halloween with a march through Automobile Alley. Illuminated costumes and costumes with bells and chimes are encouraged. The march is free to attend and will include performances by Deonna Marie, Kae, Mars the Musician, Jarvix and Hooplahoma.
After the procession there will be a costume contest with multiple categories including best use of light, best group costume and best unconventional material. Costumes will be judged by audience cheers. Judging categories and more information can be found online.
Uncovered: Tunes from the Crypt, 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday: Featured bands and musicians will put their unique spin on popular Halloween songs, and perform original songs. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online.
OKC Festival de Vida y Muerte, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday: Celebrate the Day of the Dead with food, art, dance and more at Scissortail Park. The festival is free and open to all ages.
Andrew Higgins and Kennedy Johnson copy edited this story.