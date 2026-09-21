New restaurant Doner Street Turkish Grill opens on Lindsey Street

Doner Street Turkish Grill is coming to west Lindsey Street where Ray’s BBQ was before its relocation to Ed Noble Parkway.
Furkan Boros and his family own the restaurant, but aren’t new to the industry. Boros explained his decision to open in Norman came after he sold Istanbul Grill House & Cafe in Edmond.
“I want to be right next to the college, right around the younger generations,” Boros said. “I think the younger generations will be more fun to serve. I’m pretty sure they will like (having) a nice place with very good prices, very good food.”
The restaurant will be operated by Boros, his wife, cousin and two other employees.
Boros said the inside of the restaurant has been remodeled, now holding eight tables, five booths, an open kitchen and a self-service kiosk for ordering.
“I believe we did a very good job on the interior design,” Boros said.
The building is listed as 2,537 square feet with a brick exterior, according to the Cleveland County Assessor’s Office website. The restaurant also has lights built into the exterior walls that glow a yellow-orange color at night.
According to Boros, 80% of its food will be imported from European countries including Turkey, Bulgaria and Greece.
Its website describes the food they will serve as distinctly Turkish while combining ingredients and cooking styles similar to Mediterranean and Middle Eastern food, such as grilled meats, rice, grape leaves, feta, herbs and baklava.
Beef and Lamb Doners, a traditional turkish dish made of seasoned meat cooked on a rotisserie, will be visible to diners from its open kitchen. The restaurant also offers the doners as burgers, serving beef, lamb or chicken.
Customers will have the option to upgrade their entree to a meal, which includes a side of french fries, salad, onion rings or rice and a fountain drink for $4.99.
Boros said a must-try staple will be grape leaves, which will be served warm and prepared fresh daily.
“We will have the best grape leaves, all of these will be served warm, … some people, wherever you go will serve them cold, but the real way (to serve them) should be warm …,” Boros said. “That will be one of our best products; you must try.”
Boros said they have plans to serve breakfast, but it won’t be available when the restaurant opens.
“After our first month, Norman will have the Turkish breakfast, … I’m pretty sure everybody will like it,” Boros said.
The grill opens today. According to its website, the restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
This story was edited by Madisson Cameron. Kylie Caldwell and Kennedy Johnson copy edited this story.