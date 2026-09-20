Top-40 class of 2027 recruit Destiny Manyawu commits to OU

Top-40 class of 2027 recruit Destiny Manyawu committed to OU on Sunday, according to On3’s Talia Goodman.
She chose the Sooners over offers from Duke, Michigan and Iowa.
According to Rivals, the Kansas City, MO, native out of Staley High School, is the No. 8 ranked forward and No. 31 overall recruit nationally. Manyawu led Staley High School to a 29-3 record in the 2025-26 season.
The 6-foot-2 forward joins as the second recruit in OU women’s basketball’s 2027 class, alongside guard Finley Chastain, who is also ranked in the top 40.
This story was edited by Joshua McDaniel.