Norman in 'in uncharted waters' after rejection of 25-year OG&E franchise agreement

The City of Norman cannot confirm the impact of the decision to deny a 25-year franchise agreement with the Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company will have on residents.
On Jan. 10, 60.71 percent of Norman voters rejected a 25-year franchise agreement with OG&E, while 39.29 voted in favor, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board website. The vote moved the city to a month-to-month franchise fee with OG&E.
The contract would’ve allowed OG&E to provide electricity in Norman as well as a 3 percent franchise fee of gross revenues from the sale of electricity within the city’s limits.
“This situation has never presented itself in Oklahoma history, which means we are in uncharted waters,” City Manager Darryl Pyle wrote in an email to OU Daily.
According to Kathryn Walker, Norman city attorney, the city has received energy from OG&E without a formal agreement since the previous one expired in 2018.
“I believe voters had many reasons for voting no, but one reminder voters received monthly is in their bills,” said Kate Bierman, former Ward 1 Councilmember. "OG&E has given the community of Norman very little reason to say yes, and many reasons to say no."
On Feb. 1, the City of Norman and OG&E released a joint statement on how the city will move forward. Norman will conduct a series of town hall meetings for OG&E customers and Norman residents to express their concerns regarding the electrical company.
Pyle wrote that OG&E’s electrical units and infrastructure will likely remain the same for the foreseeable future.
Despite the decision to deny a long-term agreement, OG&E will continue to have access and rights of way for the next 12 months, according to the joint statement. Norman will continue to receive franchise fees and allotment of free electricity while the parties work to find a long-term solution.
The Oklahoma Corporate Commission office is in charge of awarding territory to specific contractors, Pyle wrote.
“Only the Corporation Commission can award territory, so other providers would be required to get authorization there before they were allowed to contact the City,” Pyle wrote. “That is why this situation is so challenging.”
Potential competitors to OG&E must contact the commission office if they wish to make a bid at any of OG&Es territory. Now that OG&E has the next year of service, competition in Norman will likely not come about, according to Pyle.
Joe Carter, former Ward 2 councilmember, said Norman voted against the franchise agreement due to the 3 percent franchise fee of gross revenues.
“The most important thing to them that they won't say is the price they pay the city for the right to provide the service,” Carter said.
Within the agreement lies a clause that states if OG&E exceeds paying an annual 3 percent franchise tax to any other city in Oklahoma, they would be obligated to pay Norman that same amount.
“Three percent limits their costs,” Carter said. “It means that we're only going to be paying 3 percent of whatever electricity we sell in Norman for the next 25 years, which is not enough.”
In exchange for the 3 percent limit, Sereta Wilson, former Ward 5 councilmember, would rather opt for better customer service and better downtown grid options with a contract shorter than 25 years.
“By continuing the OG&E franchise fee at only 3 percent, the city and taxpayers are effectively losing money,” former Ward 1 Council member Kate Bierman said.
On Sept. 8, the Oklahoma Corporate Commission office approved a rate hike of about $2.07 on monthly fees.
When asked about potential rate changes, Matt Skinner, Oklahoma Corporation Commission publication information manager, wrote in an email to OU Daily that they have no involvement in the franchise issue between Norman and OG&E.
Sarah Ballew, OU director of energy management, said Norman’s denial of the franchise agreement with OG&E should not impact any operations at the university.
Despite Norman's contract denial, OG&E will likely be the main electricity provider for the city for the foreseeable future, according to Pyle and OG&E.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.