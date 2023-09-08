The city of Norman will begin a transit service starting Oct. 16 that will modify the route network for city transportation.
Following the recommendations that are clarified in the Go Norman Transit Plan, changes include modifications to the route network, installation of 59 new bus stops, the removal of 51 bus stops and the city’s first transit center at 320 E. Comanche St., according to a city of Norman press release.
“After many years of planning and discussion, our community is now on the edge of making transit system improvements that include a bidirectional route network and opening a Norman Transit Center with modern amenities,” Taylor Johnson, transit and parking program manager, wrote in the release.
Norman On-Demand is also available to Norman residents as the city launched the rideshare service to complement its existing public transit Aug. 21. The first six trips for this service are free and $2 after the trial has ended. During OU SafeRide hours, Thursday through Saturday from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., all trips are free.
According to the release, a ribbon-cutting event for the new transit center will be held and city staff will invite the community to join in the celebration.
More information about the changes can be found here and detailed information regarding new bus stops can be found here.
This story was edited by Alexia Aston, Taylor Jones and Peggy Dodd. Zoe De Leon and Mary Ann Livingood copy edited this story.