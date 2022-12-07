Norman City Council considers housing tax credits to aid affordable housing

Norman City Council discussed affordable housing tax credits and the introduction of another cable provider to the city during its Tuesday study session.
Darrell Beavers, housing development programs director at the Oklahoma Housing Finance Authority, explained the requirements of applying for housing tax credits.
Credits provide a 10-year reduction in tax liability for developers who construct or rehabilitate affordable rental housing that is both income- and rent-restricted, Beavers said. Money obtained from the credit sales to companies is used to lower financing costs.
There are both federal and state tax credits, with a 4 percent and 9 percent option. Types of projects could include new construction and adaptive reuses of apartments, duplexes, assisted living and single family households. Affordability restrictions are required to last at least 30 years.
Four percent credits are relatively easy to obtain, Beavers said, but are less powerful than 9 percent credits. State tax credits allow for the Oklahoma Housing Finance Authority to issue up to $4 million every year.
Darrel Pyle, Norman city manager, said he wants a consulting group with experience to guide the city through the process.
Ward 2 Councilmember Lauren Schueler asked if the city could use tax credits for the potential purchase of the former hotel at 309 Norman Center Ct., which Beavers said would qualify.
Schueler said she sees an opportunity to work with developers and begin more affordable housing projects.
“It just seems like there's a potential opportunity for us to maximize, especially when we're talking about our (American Rescue Plan Act) money, and getting more bang for our buck for multiple projects and more units,” Schueler said. “This sounds like an opportunity for us to be able to do that with those dollars leverage.”
The other item on the agenda centered around a request from Bluepeak, a cable provider, for a franchise agreement. The city has similar agreements with Cox, OEC and AT&T/Direct-TV.
