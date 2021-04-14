Norman City Council addresses Ward 2 candidate selection committee, excavation services, Factory Obscura

The Norman City Council confirmed appointments for its Ward 2 candidate selection committee and discussed a potential collaboration with Oklahoma City’s Factory Obscura during its Tuesday meeting.
The formation of the Ward 2 committee follows the recent departure of OU Russian Studies professor Matt McGarry. McGarry previously won the Feb. 9 election with 51.32 percent of the vote but left his council position after receiving an invitation to join the faculty of a public Ivy League institution in Russian studies, according to the Norman Transcript.
The council withdrew an item from its March 23 agenda to vote on organizing a special Ward 2 election after the Cleveland County Election board determined a special election can only occur in September or November 2021.
Mayor Breea Clark appointed former Ward 2 Councilmember Joe Carter, Britton Perry — the son of former Ward 2 Councilmember David Perry — former Ward 2 Councilmember Richard Stawicki, University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma political science professor Aleisha Karjala and Ward 4 Councilmember Lee Hall, who will serve as a non-voting member.
Ward 1 Councilmember Kate Bierman said the council is “getting the ball rolling” on this selection committee and encouraged Ward 2 residents interested in the position to submit an application that will be posted on the city’s website.
The council also ratified a declaration of emergency for $69,844 excavation services related to a missing person’s case by Hammett Excavation at the southeast Oklahoma City landfill.
In October 2020, the Norman Police Department began a missing person’s investigation. They discovered the missing person had died, was unlawfully dumped in a city dumpster and then transported to the landfill, according to the city staff report from item 19 of the council’s agenda. A week-long recovery effort was planned and completed from Nov. 9 through 13, 2020, and the investigation was closed Nov. 14 following completed excavation efforts.
Norman’s Director of Finance Anthony Francisco said the expense was unbudgeted and could not be identified from within the NPD budget. He said the request appropriates money from the general fund balance to the police department investigation division budget to cover the expense.
NPD Chief Kevin Foster said the department went to the landfill and was advised to work with the excavation company to keep the project under $50,000. He said it cost more because Hammett Excavation took longer to put the dump back together.
Foster said although the department did not locate the body, they are moving forward with the case.
“We have everything we can have,” Foster said. “We recovered a little bit of hair at the scene … (but), right now, I don’t know that we will get a murder charge because we don’t have the body. But we will at least have improper disposal of a body.”
Council members approved the consent docket by a unanimous vote.
The final agenda item regarded ongoing discussions between city staff and Factory Obscura — a local arts collective creating immersive art installations — on the utilization of city-owned building space on Gray Street for commercial development.
Norman City Manager Darrel Pyle said the building space, located on the east side of the city post office, currently provides storage space for maintenance activities. He said Factory Obscura’s proposal would require consensus from city staff to begin looking for a replacement site to house building maintenance operations.
Pyle said although there are no details at this point, he was encouraged to bring the proposal to the council to gauge interest.
Hall said she supports relocating operations and preliminary discussions on the proposal.
“I’ve actually had some comments from constituents about just what this was, and the lack of any supporting documentation that goes along with it,” Hall said. “I think it's just important that we're really clear on how we're proceeding tonight, but I welcome this kind of activity in downtown Norman. It would enhance our current art scene, and I am definitely interested in pursuing a conversation.”
Bierman said she loves the idea of thinking creatively, “giving our art scene an injection and doing something a little different economic development-wise.” She said it is important for the council to engage community partners and consider other art collectives in Norman who might want to submit a bid for this space.
“When no one knows that an opportunity is available, no one has an opportunity to seize that opportunity,” Bierman said. “This does not really do anything to undo some of the feeling that if you just know someone at city hall, you can present them an idea and get a runway for it.”
The council will continue discussing the proposal in future public meetings.
