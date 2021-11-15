Julius Jones' mother, Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus members will deliver letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt advocating for clemency

Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus members will join Julius Jones’ mother, Madeline Davis-Jones, in delivering a letter advocating for Jones’ clemency to Gov. Kevin Stitt at 2:30 p.m. Monday.
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-1 to recommend commuting Jones’ sentence to life with the possibility of parole Nov. 1. Although Stitt said in a Sept. 28 press release he believes a clemency hearing was necessary in Jones’ case, he has yet to reach a final decision on the recommendation. Jones’ execution is scheduled for Nov. 18.
The Legislative Black Caucus members join Davis-Jones to support her in advocacy and to express their hope Jones will be removed from death row, according to an Oklahoma House of Representatives press release.
“The Black Caucus stands in support of Mrs. Davis-Jones as she continues her efforts to remove her son from death row,” Black Caucus Chair Rep. Jason Lowe said in the release. “We are asking the Governor to follow the recommendations of the pardon and parole board. I don’t think any Oklahoman wants to see someone put to death when so many inconsistencies in Julius’ case remain unanswered.”
A vigil will be held after Davis-Jones drops off the letter, according to the release.
