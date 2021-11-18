Julius Jones live updates: Gov. Kevin Stitt issues executive order granting clemency to Julius Jones

This article will be updated as information becomes available.
12:09 p.m.
Gov. Kevin Stitt issued Executive Order 2021-25 to commute the death sentence of Julius Jones to life without possibility of parole.
BREAKING: @GovStitt has issued an executive order granting clemency to #JuliusJones. He's commuted the sentence to life without the possibility of parole.— Dylan Goforth (@DGoforth918) November 18, 2021
Justice for Julius Campaign Director Cece Jones-Davis responded to the news in a tweet, saying "he lives."
@GovStitt commuted Julius’ sentence to life without parole. He lives.— Cece Jones-Davis (@cecejonesdavis) November 18, 2021
Bass, Jones' attorney, wrote in a statement that Stitt took an "important step today towards justice and restoring public faith in the criminal justice system by ensuring that Oklahoma does not execute an innocent man." She wrote that although Jones' legal team would have liked to see Stitt adopt the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board's recommendation in full, they are grateful Stitt has prevented an "irreparable mistake."
Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor wrote in a 12:40 p.m. statement that the Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General respects the statutory authority of Stitt, and he knows Stitt "believes" he has made the right decision.
O'Connor wrote that although he appreciates Stitt's condition that Jones will "never be released from prison," he is "greatly disappointed" and feels the death penalty was "warranted" in Jones' case. He wrote the office's "hearts and prayers" are with the Howell family.
November 18, 2021
The Howell family issued a statement around 1 p.m., writing that they knew Stitt had a difficult decision to make and they take comfort that his decision "affirms the guilt of Julius Jones" and will not be eligible to apply or be considered for a commutation.
The Howells thanks everyone from the Oklahoma Attorney General's office, the Oklahoma Country District Attorney's Office and law enforcement agencies across the state.
"Julius Jones has forever changed our lives and the lives of his family and friends," the Howells wrote.
The Jones Family arrived at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary at 1:16 p.m., according to the McAlester News-Capital.
The Jones family has arrived outside OSP. pic.twitter.com/yASpnDIwH0— Derrick James (@dljames0001) November 18, 2021
Jones' sister, Antoinette Jones, spoke after arriving at McAlester in response to her brother's commuted sentence. She said she trusts the process and thanks God for giving her and her family the strength to walk forward. "This is not over," she said.
Julius Jones sister Antoinette speaks after arriving in McAlester. Jones’ death sentence was commuted by @GovStitt today to life without parole. pic.twitter.com/Fqh3wJVfTK— Dylan Goforth (@DGoforth918) November 18, 2021
Oklahoma House Minority Leader Emily Virgin (D-Norman) posted a video from the state capitol following the announcement of Jones' commuted sentence. She wrote "joyful relief," and thanked Stitt.
Joyful relief. Thank you, @GovStitt. pic.twitter.com/7QqfTFImSb— Emily Virgin (@EmilyVirginOK) November 18, 2021
Rev. Don Heath, an Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty chair, wrote in a statement that Jones' commuted sentence is "a mixed blessing." He wrote the coalition is thankful Jones' life was spared, but it grieves that he will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.
"That is also cruel and unusual," Heath wrote. "He’s only 41 years old and has spent 22 years in prison. I hope that Julius’ family will find comfort in this decision. We are also disturbed that Gov. Still waited until four hours before the execution to make this announcement. He put Julius through the ordeal of a last meal and last sleepless night in prison. We hope that sometime in the near future that the death penalty will be abolished and Julius will be free.”
11:35 a.m.
Students at Norman North High School are walking out in support of Julius Jones.
I cannot see the end of the line in the walk out. pic.twitter.com/3atEdZ5ckh— alexia ♋︎ (@alexiaaston) November 18, 2021
Students gathered and walked down Stubbeman Ave., chanting "When I say Julius, you say Jones" and repeating the word "justice."
November 18, 2021
11:20 a.m.
Senior United States District Judge Stephen Friot has referred the filed emergency motion in federal district court for an injunction to stay Jones' execution to Chief Judge Timothy DeGiusti.
Judge Stephen Friot has referred this motion to Chief Judge Timothy DeGiusti pic.twitter.com/vsvZmEQbtk— Dillon Richards (@KOCODillon) November 18, 2021
11:08 a.m.
The school district in Moore has told their students that anyone who walks out in support of Julius Jones will be suspended, according to The Black Times Oklahoma.
Just confirmed the entire district school district in Moore has told their students that anyone who walks out will be suspended. @TheBlackTimesOK https://t.co/y7MTOtjw38— Tyreke J. Baker (@TyrekeBakerTBT) November 18, 2021
Additional schools participating in walk outs include Booker T. Washington, Classen SAS, John Marshall, Harding Charter Prep, Northwest Classen High School, Star Spencer and Douglass High School, according to The Black Times Oklahoma.
11:02 a.m.
Norman Police Department officers have blocked off Pickard Ave. near Norman High School as students exit the building in a walk out supporting Jones.
Students have started exited the building pic.twitter.com/t4GSMdlDtz— Peggy (@pegdodd) November 18, 2021
A crowd of students marched out of the school at 11:22 a.m. and took a knee at 11:27 a.m. on the football field.
November 18, 2021
Students have taken a knee and participated in a moment of silence. pic.twitter.com/yCwomvXh7P— Peggy (@pegdodd) November 18, 2021
10:34 a.m.
Students from Westmoore are walking out in support of Jones. Their principal is threatening suspension, according to The Black Times Oklahoma.
#Breaking #News #Oklahoma Students at West Moore have begun to walk out of class to support #JuliusJonesTheir principal is threatening suspension. Stay tuned for updates.— The Black Times Oklahoma News (@TheBlackTimesOK) November 18, 2021
10:32 a.m.
Midwest City High School students walked out of class in support of Jones this morning.
Midwest City High School Students walked out in support of Julius Jones today.@GovStitt DO YOU HEAR THE PEOPLE OF OKLAHOMA YET?#justiceforjulius 💚💚💚#juliusjones 💚💚💚💚 pic.twitter.com/SBzYOwcusC— Justice Seekers 🔦 (@JuliusOklahoma) November 18, 2021
Students from Summit Middle School in Edmond, Oklahoma are also staging a walk out, according to KOKH.
#HappeningNow @EdmondSchools Summit Middle School students are currently walking out of class in support for #JuliusJones. pic.twitter.com/gxRXbPk8n0— ShardaagrayKOKH (@FOX25Shardaa) November 18, 2021
10:24 a.m.
Attorneys for Julius Jones and other death row inmates have filed an emergency motion in federal district court for an injunction to stay Jones' execution, according to KOCO.
⚖️NEW: Attorneys for Julius Jones and other death row inmates have filed an emergency motion in federal District Court for an injunction to stay his executionhttps://t.co/INZgvbIjlb pic.twitter.com/FvGmYqqAbQ— Dillon Richards (@KOCODillon) November 18, 2021
9:54 a.m.
Foreign Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Stavros Lambrindis joined the European Union in requesting Stitt grant clemency to Jones. The Embassy of Greece tweeted that it "firmly opposes capital punishment."
Greece supports @EUAmbUS Lambrinides urgent request that @GovStitt of Oklahoma grants clemency to #JuliusJones. #Greece together with its partners continues to firmly oppose capital punishment. https://t.co/t5kTKtu2Fw— Embassy of Greece in the US🇬🇷 (@GreeceInUSA) November 18, 2021
9:26 a.m.
As of 10:31 a.m. Wednesday, OU President Joseph Harroz has yet to comment on Jones' scheduled execution.
As of 10:31 a.m. yesterday, my email to OU's spokesperson asking if President Joseph Harroz would comment on #JuliusJones' clemency recommendation, the decision of Gov. Kevin Stitt and Jones' case has been left unanswered. I followed up at 9:07 a.m. today.— Jillian Taylor𓃟 (@jilliantaylor__) November 18, 2021
9:06 a.m.
Amanda Bass, one of Jones' attorneys, issued a statement saying it is the hope of his legal team that Stitt will ensure Jones' execution will not go forward given the "many concerns about the execution process."
Statement from Amanda Bass with just hours to go before Julius Jones’ execution. pic.twitter.com/o5QB4buR8C— Dylan Goforth (@DGoforth918) November 18, 2021
Bass wrote that thousands of people across Oklahoma have called on Stitt to prevent Jones' execution, and those who support his clemency "span the political and religious spectrum." She noted that high school students walked out of their classrooms yesterday to "express their horror" regarding this "irrevocable injustice."
8:48 a.m.
Supporters of Jones are beginning to arrive outside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, according to the McAlester News-Capital.
Supporters of Julius Jones are starting to set up and fill in near OSP. pic.twitter.com/oPslopaQUP— Derrick James (@dljames0001) November 18, 2021
Jabee Williams, an Oklahoma City-based rapper and friend of Jones, confirmed he is in McAlester at 8:55 a.m. to support Jones.
8:38 a.m.
ABC News correspondent Mara Schiavocampo reported that Jones’ sister, Antoinette Jones, is the only family member who will witness his 4 p.m. scheduled execution.
NEW- @marascampo reports Julius’ sister Antoinette is the only family member who will witness his scheduled execution. Yesterday his mom Madeline said she feels empty and doesn’t want to watch a lynching. LISTEN to Julius talk to @MSNBC Mara here https://t.co/tYqxLIzKXW https://t.co/3OFapIlpNx pic.twitter.com/Uxv9QMqscY— Tiffany Alaniz (@TiffanyAlaniz) November 18, 2021
8:05 a.m.
The McAlester Police Department set aside a roped off area for Jones supporters, who are expected to arrive this morning, near the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, according to the McAlester News-Capital.
According to MPD, the roped off area is for the supporters of Julius Jones that are expected to arrive this morning. pic.twitter.com/x0pDppoKpA— Derrick James (@dljames0001) November 18, 2021
7:35 a.m.
The city of McAlester has brought more barricades to place outside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, according to the McAlester News-Capital.
The city of McAlester has brought more barricades to be placed outside Oklahoma State Penitentiary. pic.twitter.com/AJncKUB7qK— Derrick James (@dljames0001) November 18, 2021
At 7:42 a.m., an Oklahoma Highway Patrol bearcat also arrived outside the penitentiary, according to the McAlester News-Capital.
An OHP bearcat has arrived at OSP. pic.twitter.com/gU0ogdpy8J— Derrick James (@dljames0001) November 18, 2021
7:15 a.m., Nov. 18
Oklahoma City Pastor Derrick Scobey, who met with Gov. Kevin Stitt's media team and general counsel on Julius Jones' behalf Tuesday, has been released from jail after being arrested outside the governor's mansion Wednesday evening, according to The Black Times Oklahoma.
Pastor Scobey has been released from jail following his arrest last night for protesting the execution of #JuliusJones. Unless @GovStitt intervenes, Julius will be executed at 4pm today. pic.twitter.com/ciqG35YUv0— The Black Wall Street Times (@TheBWSTimes) November 18, 2021
4:29 a.m.
A prayer vigil will be held in McAlester near the front gate of the Oklahoma State Penitentiary at 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City. Vigils will also be held at the same time in Oklahoma City at the Holy Innocents Chapel and in Stillwater at St. Francis Xavier.
Nov. 17
9:36 p.m.
As of 9 p.m., Jones lost his visitation and phone privileges. KOCO reporter Abigail Ogle spoke with Jones' attorney, Kelli Masters, who spoke with him Tuesday night, and included the transcripts of their interview.
As of 9pm tonight, Julius Jones lost his visitation and phone privileges. I just spoke to attorney Kelli Masters who talked to him last night. She is one of the last people to talk to Jones unless the Governor intervenes.Here are transcribed soundbites from my interview: pic.twitter.com/c6fKzQRbtv— Abigail Ogle (@KOCOAbigail) November 18, 2021
8:20 p.m.
Protesters have dispersed outside the governor's mansion. Demonstrations are planned in McAlester and at the Capitol building tomorrow morning, hours before Jones is scheduled to be executed at 4 p.m.
UPDATE- @justice4julius supporters finished their PEACEFUL gathering and are moved to a prayer ending. They are asking supporters to meet in McAlester tomorrow or at the Capitol if they can't go to McAlester. https://t.co/BfuKv3wu6R— Tiffany Alaniz (@TiffanyAlaniz) November 18, 2021
Join us tomorrow in McAlester for a freedom vigil for #JuliusJones at 8AM. We will not stop fighting to #FreeJuliusJones #JusticeforJulius pic.twitter.com/kPI9dZPJTh— Justice for Julius (@justice4julius) November 18, 2021
7:25 p.m.
Oklahoma City Pastor Derrick Scobey, who met with Gov. Kevin Stitt's media team and general counsel on Julius Jones' behalf Tuesday, was arrested outside the governor's mansion, according to The Black Times Oklahoma.
#Breaking #News Pastor Scobey has been arrested infront of @GovStitt mansion. @TheBlackTimesOK pic.twitter.com/SEE3n5uFKP— Tyreke J. Baker (@TyrekeBakerTBT) November 18, 2021
4:07 p.m.
Justice for Julius supporters have started a press conference from the Capitol building. The livestream can be viewed here.
3:39 p.m.
The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights adopted a resolution granting "precautionary measures" to Julius Jones, urging the U.S. government to "adopt the necessary measures to protect the life and personal integrity of Julius Jones" and refrain from execution under methods that could constitute "cruel and inhumane treatment."
The petition was created by students in OU assistant professor Michelle Morais' international human rights course and submitted by the Justice for Julius campaign based on advice from Morais and her students.
Editor's note: This section was updated at 4:18 p.m. to clarify the petition was not submitted to IACHR by the students.
1:17 p.m.
Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks and senior safety Pat Fields spoke on Julius Jones at the OU football team's 11:50 a.m. press conference.
"At the end of the day, he should be free just off of facts alone, just off the stuff we’ve seen and proven," Brooks said. "I’m praying he gets the decision that he needs and I’m praying for his family.”
Fields said the situation was "difficult" and that his primary focus has been "praying for justice."
"Whatever happens is supposed to happen because it’s God’s will. That’s really all we can focus on," Fields said. "Obviously, there’s gonna be a lot of emotions with it and a lot of different viewpoints on it, but I’ve just been leaving it to God and praying and taking it from that approach."
12:56 p.m.
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 to recommend clemency for Bigler Stouffer, who was convicted of the 1985 murder of Putnam City School teacher Linda Reaves, according to The Frontier.
The Pardon&Parole Board just voted 3-2 to recommend clemency for Bigler Stouffer, a man they all agree is guilty, who they believe is lying about innocence, and who they do not believe is repentant, because at least 4 of the members have concerns about how OK conducts executions.— Dylan Goforth (@DGoforth918) November 17, 2021
Parole board members agreed they believe Stouffer is guilty, but expressed concerns about the method Oklahoma uses to conduct executions following the Oct. 28 execution of John Grant. Media witnesses said Grant "convulsed" numerous times during the execution and vomited on himself before dying.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow later spoke in a press conference to "clarify" the events of the execution with media members, asserting the execution proceeded without complications. AP reporter Sean Murphy said he has never seen an inmate vomit during execution in "about 14 executions."
11:52 a.m.
Students at Douglass High School have staged a walkout alongside numerous other OKC schools, according to KFOR.
#breaking students at Douglass have walked out in support of #juliusjones. They are positioned at the corner of what appears to be NW 10th & MLK. @kfor https://t.co/CmPRDtInLe pic.twitter.com/FvJLtzNDuD— Patrick Spencer (@made4tv) November 17, 2021
11:36 a.m.
Walkouts in support of Julius Jones are being reported across the Oklahoma City Metro at Putnam City West, Putnam City North, Harding Charter Preparatory High School, the Classen School of Advanced Studies and others, according to News9.
Right now, students across the Oklahoma City metro are walking out of class in support of death row inmate Julius Jones. We've heard of walkouts at John Marshall, PC West, PC North, Classen SAS, Star Spencerand Harding Charter Preparatory High School. @ABRUTONTV w/ more tonight pic.twitter.com/u1Ys495mzJ— Storme Jones (@StormeJones) November 17, 2021
Nov. 17, 11 a.m.
Students at Oklahoma City’s John Marshall high school began a walkout in support of Julius Jones around 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to KFOR.
. @KFOR Chopper 4 is flying over John Marshall High School where students have walked out in protest of the pending execution of death row inmate Julius Jones. pic.twitter.com/hoCVa4meJm— Tara Blume (@tcblume) November 17, 2021
Former OU quarterback and Heisman winner Baker Mayfield also spoke on Julius Jones’ case Wednesday morning during a press conference.
Baker Mayfield teared up talking about Julius Jones, who will be executed in Oklahoma tomorrow on a murder conviction unless Gov. Kevin Stitt steps in to stop it. Baker has been a longtime advocate of Jones’ innocence. “Hopefully God can intervene…” pic.twitter.com/WCWO70hSo1— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 17, 2021
OU Dean of Students David Surratt tweeted at 9 a.m. in support of Jones, adding that "democracy is at stake" as Oklahomans await Stitt's decision.
The Oklahoma Pardon & Parole Board includes a committee duly appointed by the Governor & two gubernatorial judge appointees. This board has twice recommended clemency in the case of #JuliusJones after significant review & consideration. 1/2— Dr. David Surratt (@DrDavidSurratt) November 17, 2021
Nov. 17, 9 a.m.
With just over 24 hours remaining until former OU student Julius Jones' scheduled execution, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has yet to take action on the state Pardon and Parole Board's clemency recommendation.
Jones — who was convicted of the 1999 murder of Paul Howell in 2002 — and his family have maintained his innocence for over 20 years. Supporters of the Justice for Julius movement, including Kim Kardashian-West and former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield, point to concerns about the method used in collecting evidence for the case and media bias created around it in court, influencing the judge's ruling.
Today, the Justice for Julius campaign has amassed over 7,000 followers on Twitter. A change.org petition created by The Rev. Cece Jones-Davis has collected over 6.4 million signatures.
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board has twice recommended Jones' sentence be commuted. On Sept. 13, the board voted 3-1 to commute the sentence to life with the possibility of parole. Stitt declined to make a decision following the vote, stating a clemency hearing would be a more appropriate process for gubernatorial action. On Nov. 1, the board again voted 3-1 to recommend clemency for Jones.
Clergy members from across the country and the European Union ambassador to the United States are some of those advocating for Stitt to adhere to the board recommendation and grant Jones clemency. Justice for Julius supporters have sat-in at the Capitol building for three days this week awaiting the decision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.