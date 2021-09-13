Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board votes to commute Julius Jones' sentence

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-1 to recommend Julius Jones’ sentence be commuted from the death penalty to life in prison with the possibility of parole during a hearing Monday.
Jones has been on death row since 2002 after he was convicted of killing Paul Howell in the summer of 1999 when Jones was a student at OU. He was the first death row inmate scheduled to have his case heard by the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.
Justice for Julius supporters have maintained Jones was wrongfully accused since his arrest, with several celebrities — including Kim Kardashian — joining the movement.
The board’s recommendation will be sent to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk.
This article will be updated with university community reactions.
