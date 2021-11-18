You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Julius Jones execution: Attorneys file emergency motion for injunction hours before Oklahoma set to levy death sentence

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Julius Jones supporters praying in Capitol

Julius Jones supporters praying during a vigil outside of the governors office Nov.  16.

 Jonathan Kyncl/OU Daily

Attorneys for Julius Jones and other death row inmates filed an emergency motion in federal district court Thursday morning for an injunction to stay his execution. The motion was then referred to Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti.

The lawyers argue the basis for the filing is new evidence from inmate John Grant’s execution on Oct. 28. According to the motion, Julie Gardner, an investigator with the Capital Habeas Unit of the Office of the Federal Public Defender in Oklahoma City — the office that represented Grant — witnessed the execution.

Gardner, who has previously witnessed six executions, said Grant’s execution — which involved use of the controversial anesthetic midazolam instead of a general anesthetic — consisted of “substantial suffering,” citing Grant’s numerous convulsions and vomiting. 

Associated Press journalist Sean Murphy reported that Grant “convulsed and vomited” after midazolam was administered. Murphy, who said he has witnessed “around 14” executions, added he’s never seen an inmate vomit during an execution.

According to the motion, roughly seven minutes into the execution, a person approached Grant to do a “consciousness check.” As they approached, Grant reportedly raised and turned his head and attempted to raise and move his shoulder that was strapped down.

Attorneys say the new evidence throws into question whether Grant was still conscious when the lethal drugs were administered, citing the consciousness check that was administered consisted of turning Grant’s head, wiping the vomit from his mouth, removing Grant’s glasses and wiping his eyes.

Grant was pronounced dead about 13 minutes after the administration of the two remaining drugs, including vecuronium bromide, which serves as a paralytic, and potassium chloride, which stops the heart.

Dr. Michael Weinberger, a professor at Columbia University Medical School, practicing board-certified anesthesiologist and board-certified pain medicine specialist, is cited in the motion, saying the use of midazolam and the consciousness check, among other issues, “put prisoners at a substantial risk of severe pain and suffering.”

Dr. Joe Cohen, a pathologist involved in the case of a prior Oklahoma death row inmate, reviewed the autopsy and agreed, citing Grant’s full-body convulsions and movements “consistent with air hunger.”

Jones is set to be executed at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary at 4 p.m., unless Gov. Kevin Stitt adopts, modifies or rejects the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board’s 3-1 vote from Nov. 1 recommending Jones’ sentence be commuted to life with the possibility of parole.

Tags

Beth Wallis is a senior journalism major and political science minor, and news editor for The Daily. Previously, she worked as a junior news reporter covering university research and news managing editor.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments