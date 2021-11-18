You are the owner of this article.
Julius Jones granted clemency by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on the OU sideline before the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl, Oct. 12, 2019. Stitt has yet to make a decision on Julius Jones' clemency after the state Pardon and Parole board recommended clemency in a 3-1 vote.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Julius Jones’ sentence was commuted from death to life without the possibility of parole Thursday afternoon.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office confirmed the decision at 12:09 p.m. following four days of Justice for Julius supporters demonstrating at the Capitol building this week. On Monday, Jones’ mother Madeline Davis-Jones hand-delivered a letter to Stitt’s office alongside the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus. Stitt did not meet with Davis-Jones.

Stitt issued Executive Order 2021-25 on the condition that he shall never again be eligible to apply for, be considered for or receive any additional commutation, pardon or parole, according to his statement.

"After prayerful consideration and reviewing materials presented by all sides of this case, I have determined to commute Julius Jones' sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole." 

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board — a five-member board that consists of three members appointed by Stitt — voted 3-1 to grant Jones clemency on Nov. 1. The lone opposition vote was cast by Richard Smothermon, who was appointed by the Supreme Court of Oklahoma rather than directly by Stitt. One Stitt appointee, Scott Williams, recused himself from the clemency vote and the original Sept. 13 commutation vote due to connections to a Justice for Julius supporter, according to The Oklahoman.

