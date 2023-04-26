New law grants civil immunity to restaurants when donating leftovers, aims to combat food insecurity

Food shelters and pantries in Norman said recently passed legislation allowing restaurants and school cafeterias to donate leftover food without the threat of civil liability will create new opportunities for them to partner with businesses to serve more members of the community.
House Bill 1542, which was signed into law on April 19 and will take effect Nov. 1, was authored by Rep. Anthony Moore (R-Clinton) and grants civil immunity to restaurants and school cafeterias donating leftover food to food banks and pantries.
"It's my hope that this legislation will help address food shortage issues within the state and open the door to more restaurants and cafeterias interested in donating leftovers," Moore wrote in a press release.
In Oklahoma, one in seven people are facing hunger, including over 180,000 children, according to Feeding America. According to Hunger Free Oklahoma, 14.5 percent of Oklahoma households are food insecure and more than one in five children don’t have access to the food they need.
"A lot of people believe Norman is one of those wealthy communities where we don't have a lot of hunger,” April Doshier, executive director of Food and Shelter, said. “But in fact, we know there are thousands of people living in Norman and in the greater Cleveland County area that struggle to both pay their rent and buy food."
Doshier said this bill could help Food and Shelter and others like it serve more people in the community. Food and Shelter also operates a city-funded shelter, A Friend's House, which serves people in Norman experiencing homelessness, according to its website.
"Food and Shelter has been working with people for quite a while to try to keep food from entering landfills and get it to hungry people, struggling people, here in Norman," Doshier said.
"This (bill) will definitely open a lot more doors for us and (help us) to better serve our community."
Matt Marks, campus care coordinator at the OU Food Pantry, wrote in an email to OU Daily that he hopes businesses will answer the call to support local pantries that are looking for additional food sources.
Marks wrote that the OU Food Pantry, which serves 350-400 clients each week, is open to partnering with any local business, restaurant or donor that wants to play a role in serving the OU community.
"In Oklahoma we have a food insecurity crisis (and) we rank as the fifth hungriest state in our nation," Marks wrote. "Every food item we can acquire makes a difference."
The law also provides protection from civil action in situations where the restaurant or school cafeteria willfully or negligently donates spoiled food.
Moore wrote in the press release that lack of protection from civil action in the past has prevented many Oklahoma restaurants and school cafeterias from donating food to people facing food insecurity and homelessness.
Doshier said she hopes removing the threat of civil liability will encourage people to look at the items they're throwing away and see how they can use them to serve the community.
She said Food and Shelter recently saw a growing number of people who are interested in having the shelter pick up food they're no longer using.
"Our greatest challenge really is the logistics of how to pick it up. So definitely this is going to open up some doors for volunteers to get involved (to) help us make all of that possible," Doshier said. "(We're) definitely going to need more volunteers."
Doshier said she believes Norman is a giving and generous place and that the law will create new opportunities for people to give back to the community.
"It's our hope that these kinds of efforts will make life a little bit easier for those moms and dads and seniors who are struggling and (that) they can have more access to food so they can keep their funds available to pay those important bills (and) keep themselves housed," Doshier said.
This story was edited by Alexia Aston and Karoline Leonard. Nikkie Aisha and Teegan Smith copy edited this story.
