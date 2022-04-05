Helen Grant wins runoff election for Ward 4 Norman City Council seat

OU alum and Resonator Institute board member Helen Grant defeated OU alumna and licensed psychologist Gale Hobson for the Norman City Council Ward 4 seat in the Tuesday runoff election, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Grant received 54.41 percent of votes cast, with Hobson attracting 45.59 percent, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Grant received 37.98 percent of the vote in the Feb. 8 election, and Hobson received 33.43 percent.
Grant said they want to focus on finishing the city’s ongoing projects, including a Sierra Club initiative focused on renewable resources. They also said they want to focus on improving Norman’s stormwater system.
Grant did not provide a statement to The Daily before publication.
Hobson wrote in a text message to The Daily that she has been greatly impacted by the campaigning process.
“Although I am disappointed, I have enjoyed every minute of the last few months getting to know so many people in Ward 4,” Hobson wrote. “My life has been enriched knowing more about your life. I wish the winner of this race, Helen Grant, the best of luck going forward.”
Grant’s term will run until the next council election for even wards in 2024.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.