OU to open 2027 football season at home against Utah State

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast, and southern Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&