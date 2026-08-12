OU to open 2027 football season at home against Utah State

OU athletics announced it will open the 2027 football season against Utah State on Aug. 28.
OU athletics added that its previously announced game against SMU at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is moving from Sept. 11 to Sept. 4.
The Sooners have one non-conference opening on their 2027 schedule. Southeastern Conference contests will be against Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee (at home), vs. Texas (in Dallas), at Auburn, at LSU, at Ole Miss and at Vanderbilt. Dates for the nine conference games have not been announced.
OU’s game against Utah State will be its sixth against the Aggies, with the Sooners winning each of the previous five, all at home.