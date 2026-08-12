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...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast, and southern
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* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
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PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
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&&

OU to open 2027 football season at home against Utah State

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Dec 18.

 Esther Hodson/OU Daily

OU athletics announced it will open the 2027 football season against Utah State on Aug. 28. 

OU athletics added that its previously announced game against SMU at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is moving from Sept. 11 to Sept. 4.

The Sooners have one non-conference opening on their 2027 schedule. Southeastern Conference contests will be against Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee (at home), vs. Texas (in Dallas), at Auburn, at LSU, at Ole Miss and at Vanderbilt. Dates for the nine conference games have not been announced.

OU’s game against Utah State will be its sixth against the Aggies, with the Sooners winning each of the previous five, all at home. 

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