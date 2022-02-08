 Skip to main content
Ward 4 election goes into runoff between Helen Grant, Gale Hobson

  • Updated
  • 0
granthobson

Ward 4 candidates Helen Grant (left) and Gale Hobson will compete in a runoff election on April 5.

 Photos provided

The ward 4 Norman City Council race entered a runoff election, extending the race into April 5. Helen Grant, with 37.98 percent, and the second-highest vote earner Gale Hobson, with 33.43 percent, remain on the ballot, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. 

In a text message to The Daily, Hobson said she is prepared to continue campaigning.

“Let me say this: Hard work still counts,” Hobson wrote. “I have met so many wonderful citizens during the last 90 days of campaigning door to door and am honored to be in the runoff culminating on April 5th.  Until then, I’ll see you in our neighborhood and at your door.”

In a text message to The Daily, Grant said, no matter the outcome of the election, their focus stays the same. They wrote they will be active at the municipal level “as they have been all along.”

Borum and Harrison did not provide a comment to The Daily before publication.

The term of the candidate elected in the April 5 runoff election will last until the next election for even-numbered council members in 2024.

