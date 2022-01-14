 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gov. Kevin Stitt endorses Nicole Kish for Norman mayor

  • Updated
  • 0
nicolekish

Nicole Kish, a local optometrist and member of Unite Norman, speaks at the June 8 Norman City Council budget meeting. 

 Screenshot via the City of Norman's YouTube page

Gov. Kevin Stitt endorsed Nicole Kish for Norman mayor in a Thursday statement, making her the first Norman candidate to receive an endorsement from a statewide elected official. 

“Dr. Kish is a political outsider that will bring her successful business record or prioritize resources towards keeping our communities safe and thriving,” Stitt said in the statement. “This city needs bold, common-sense leadership to help capitalize on the momentum the rest of Oklahoma is experiencing with booming economic growth, and Dr. Kish has the grit and will to make it happen.”

Kish is a self-identified conservative who traveled to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021 to attend the #StopTheSteal rally. Stitt is also a Republican who is currently running for reelection. 

“I’m so humbled and grateful to Gov. Stitt for his endorsement. It is time for collaboration between the City of Norman and our great State of Oklahoma leadership … Gov. Stitt and I will work together to return public safety, improve Norman’s business reputation, and get our local economy back on track,” Kish said in an email to The Daily. 

Kish is the first mayoral candidate for any city to be endorsed by Stitt during his term. She has also been endorsed by Unite Norman, a grassroots organization that campaigned to recall several members of the Norman city council following a vote to reduce the Norman Police Department’s proposed budget increase in 2020. Kish is a founding member of Unite Norman.  

“(Kish) is passionate about protecting freedom, supporting our public safety professionals, and making Norman the most competitive city for new jobs. Help me elect Dr. Kish on Feb. 8,” Stitt said. 

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments