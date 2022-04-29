Former OU student found guilty of two felony counts of assault, battery

Former OU student Gage Ford was found guilty Friday of two felony counts of assault and battery by means of force likely to produce death against Ally and Steele Stephens and one count of domestic violence against a pregnant woman.
The two felony counts carry a 35-year and a 40-year sentence and the additional count carries a one-year sentence.
Ford was accused of repeatedly abusing his girlfriend, Ally, when he was allegedly trying to kill her then-unborn baby, Steele. Ally was checked into the hospital Oct. 17, 2020, with severe injuries after the incident. Ford turned himself in Oct. 23, 2020 after U.S. Marshals were searching for him.
According to KFOR, the defense attempted to argue for the felony charges to be dropped to misdemeanors. They said there wasn’t enough evidence that he was trying to kill the unborn baby. This request was denied.
Ally reacted to the results of the trial on Twitter.
FOUND GUILTY ON ALL 3 CHARGES! I DID IT!!!!— 🤎✨ (@Ally_stephens12) April 29, 2022
