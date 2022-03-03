Former Norman Public Schools teacher runs against incumbent for Norman School Board seat

Former Norman Public Schools English and language arts teacher Alex Ruggiers will compete in an April 5 run-off election for the district 2 board seat against Parents Helping Parents president and longtime incumbent Dan Snell.
The Norman School Board is composed of five members who meet at least once a month to discuss final approval on district hires and superintendent evaluations. Each member meets for reelection every five years.
Ruggiers, a current curriculum developer at OU’s Center for Public Management, received 1,078 votes, or 45.06 percent, while Snell received 785 votes, or 32.87 percent. Ruggiers, who was almost 100 votes away from securing the position, said he was happy with the turnout at the polls.
“I think it's pretty pretty clear to us that Norman is ready to put a teacher on the school board,” Ruggiers said. “I get the sense that people are shocked that none of our school board members have volunteering experience, none of them have taught in public schools. The primary confirmed for us that it was something Norman was open to and really wanted to happen.”
Ruggiers said he plans to reevaluate the administrative overhead budget by cutting district spending and will prioritize finding more counselors and teachers, specifically special education teachers. Having taught sixth, seventh, ninth and 10th grade English and language arts, placing a former teacher on the board is a priority for Ruggiers, as he seeks to understand the needs of the faculty.
“I really want to be a school board member that listens to the public and makes himself available to hear the concerns of the public and really takes what they say to heart when I'm making decisions for our district,” Ruggiers said.
Snell is the school board’s 25-year incumbent and president of Parents Helping Parents, a nonprofit dedicated to supplying advocacy and support to parents with children who struggle with substance use disorder, according to its website. Snell said he believes the school board needs “institutional memory” and “continuity” in light of multiple board members reaching the end of their terms.
When asked about his plans for the board if reelected, Snell said he will focus on the Aviation Academy launching next year for ninth graders interested in studying aviation. The curriculum will be a STEAM-based program revolving around aviation and aerospace, and Norman Public Schools will partner with OU, the Moore Norman Technology Center and other industry partners.
Snell said he is also intent on providing professional development opportunities to the district, according to The Norman Transcript.
Disagreeing with Ruggiers' plan to cut budgets and administrators, Snell said he “welcomes details,” but believes it isn’t a “particularly progressive” idea. Snell said although COVID-19 has derailed multiple plans since 2020, the pandemic allowed him to accommodate students who would prefer to learn untraditionally, according to The Transcript.
“It seems to me that it'll be a good fight about the future of the public school system and I'm proud of what we've done,” Snell said. “I think that Norman is in an excellent position to continue to thrive.”
Recalling previous school board meetings, Snell said he’s heard Ruggiers speak, adding Ruggiers was “certainly intelligent” and hopes he remains involved with board affairs.
