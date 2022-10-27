Firch-Schultz, Poupore-Felkner campaigns present platforms in OU SGA presidential forum

The OU Student Government Association held a presidential and vice presidential candidate forum Wednesday, where candidates discussed tuition increases, student employees and diversity on campus.
On one side of the ballot are presidential candidate Christopher Firch, finance and accounting junior, and his running mate Emelie Schultz, business management and psychology sophomore. On the other are presidential candidate Carson Poupore, an economics, political science and business management junior, and vice presidential candidate Beth Felkner, an economics and letters junior.
The forum, held at the Oklahoma Memorial Union's Meacham Auditorium, was moderated by Layni Thompson, SGA election commissioner; Kaly Phan, an OU Daily junior news reporter; and SGA President Zack Lissau and Vice President Denzel Akuffo.
In his opening statement, Firch reflected on his time at OU and how he looks forward to ensuring every student feels seen, if elected.
“The reason I've thrived here, and the reason why I'm running for this position, is because of one word: family,” Firch said. “The OU community is truly like no other.”
He said his campaign focuses on diversity, equity and inclusion and that he plans to restart the Campus Climate Advisory Board to have monthly meetings with student organizations.
“We want to educate student organizations on the functions of SGA and how allocations of funds work,” Firch said.
Firch also said he plans to work with the OU Food Pantry and to create a mental health task force for students.
Poupore said SGA has had a big impact on the community, especially through the COVID-19 pandemic, and promises he will support students through “realistic change.”
“We will constantly inform students of resources that currently exist on campus regarding campus safety, regarding financials and other important student issues,” Poupore said.
He also said his campaign will focus on helping student employees on campus.
When asked about his plan to connect with different communities on campus, Poupore said he will collaborate with student organizations to help them reach their goals and intends to promote equity initiatives. He also said he’s been in contact with SGA presidents from other universities and inquired about their initiatives to help the university be more successful.
Firch spoke with the OU Food Pantry and OU Athletics, he said, and wants one dollar from each sporting event ticket to go to the pantry. He also said he looks forward to meeting with leaders from different organizations to explain what SGA does and how it can help them.
“We want to stay open-minded to what students want and need and really accommodate that as well,” Firch said.
Poupore said he wanted to promote an existing student concern box so students can use it to reach out to SGA. He also said a necessary quality for an SGA president is to be caring to not back down from “any sort of adversity thrown their way.”
Felkner began their opening statement by talking about the values of sustainability and equity at OU and their promise to advocate for student employee rights.
“We promise to make you aware of (academic) resources that already exist on campus, and also to make these resources better for you by capitalizing on current areas of inefficiency,” Felkner said.
Schultz, an international student from Sweden and current director of inclusivity on the SGA executive cabinet, said sexual assault on campus was one of her main issues to focus on, as well as helping international students find job opportunities after graduation, and promoting diversity and equality on campus.
“We want you to feel heard and invited to participate in the decisions that make this campus our home,” Schultz said.
Felkner said, if elected, they will advocate for people with disabilities on campus, adding that accessibility is a big part of their campaign.
Schultz reflected on how her time in SGA has helped her understand the university and the impact that it has on the community. She said student voices need to be heard, and she will make sure they are.
“Please reach out outside your own communities because that's the only way we can understand each other for real and really build the family and community that we want to call home,” Schlutz said.
Felkner said SGA helped them build relationships with the OU administration, which they will use to ask for students' needs, if elected. They said they want to be the voice for students, and that not every student can meet up with people from administration, like the OU Board of Regents.
Felkner also said tuition increases and parking are important issues for students.
During closing statements, Felkner said they and running mate Poupore will fight to help the student workers. Poupore encouraged students to vote for the person who will stand for their concerns and that they are “fully committed” to serve the students.
Schultz said she wants to represent the voices of students and that they deserve a leader who would advocate for them. Firch told students there are going to be conversations affecting students and to vote for the candidate who will represent them.
Students can vote for SGA president and vice president using ENGAGE from Nov. 1-2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.