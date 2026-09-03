Check out what Norman, Oklahoma City offers for the first weekend of September

From football to lantern festivals, check out what there is to do around Norman for the first weekend of September.
OU Campus
Party at the Palace, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday: Check out pre-game traditions including the Walk of Champions, appearances by the Pride, OU Spirit Squads and the Sooner Schooner. There will also be food trucks, music and giveaways at the lawn north of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Board and Card Game Club General Meeting, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday: The Board and Card Game Club will hold their first general meeting of the semester at the Cross B storm shelter.
OU vs UTEP, 7 p.m. Friday: Watch OU football kick off the season as the Sooners face off against the University of Texas at El Paso Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Tickets are available online.
Campus Corner
Campus Corner Game Days, 10 a.m. Friday: Watch the Sooners take on UTEP on the Campus Corner jumbotron live-screening of the game. There will also be guest vendors and tailgates.
Main Street
Selfish Talks: Power Point Presentation Night, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday: Uncanny Art House is holding an artistic showcase with 11 artists to talk about their practices and showcase works from their portfolio. Admission is free.
Isa Rose, Hayden Graber and Vaneza Saint Luz, 7 to 11:30 p.m. Friday: Artists Hayden Graber, Isa Rose and Vaneza Saint Luz will be singing at Resonator Institute. Admission is $10 at the door.
DIY Music Club, 7 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday: Artists EZ4U2SEY, Zoo, Sebby Ellison and Pearly Red will be performing at Resonator institute. Admission is $10 at the door.
North Norman
Water Lantern Festival, 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday: Guests will receive a lantern kit when they arrive before stepping into a vibrant festival atmosphere with live music, food and other activities. At sunset, lanterns will be released across the water at Legacy Park. Tickets start at $28.99 and are available online.
Back Outside: Official OU Welcome Back Party, 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Saturday: Loud City Entertainment and the Oklahoma college network are hosting a welcome back party at Events @ Madison Square. An ID is required and tickets must be purchased online in advance.
South Norman
Circus Golden Star at Sooner Mall, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday: Circus Golden Star is coming to the Sooner Mall. Tickets are available online.
Oklahoma City
First Friday Gallery Walk, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday: Browse local artwork, meet artists and enjoy live music during the Paseo Arts District's monthly art walk in Oklahoma City. The event is free, with parking available in the area and surrounding neighborhood.
Wheeler District Farmers Market, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday: The Wheeler District Farmers Market offers an array of local vendors and small businesses on Spoke Street in Oklahoma City.
This story was edited by Madisson Cameron. Andrew Higgins and Larkin Bock copy edited this story.