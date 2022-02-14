 Skip to main content
Dr. Dale Bratzler named interim dean of OU Hudson College of Public Health

OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler was named interim dean of Hudson College of Public Health in a Monday release, pending the OU Board of Regents approval. 

Bratzler is a professor in both the Hudson College and the OU College of Medicine. According to the release, he serves as the chief quality officer for OU Health and was appointed as the university’s Chief COVID Officer in June 2020. 

“Dr. Bratzler is a giant in the field of public health,” OU President Joseph Harroz said in the release. “His appointment to serve in this capacity supports both our academic mission and OU Health’s role as the state’s only comprehensive academic health system.”

Bratzler has received multiple awards and honors, including the Regents’ Award for Superior Professional, University Service and Public Outreach in spring 2021. 

As interim dean, Bratzler’s duties include overseeing the college’s finance, research, accreditations and the implementation of OU’s “Live On, University” strategic plan, according to the release. Pillar I of this plan aims to become a top-tier public research university.  Bratzler is also tasked with working with OU Health Science Center leadership in collaborations with other colleges. 

This announcement follows the appointment of Gary Raskob, the former Hudson College Dean, as the OU Health Sciences Center’s interim senior vice president and provost. According to the release, Raskob recommended Bratzler for this interim dean position.  

“(Bratzler’s) institutional and public health knowledge make him a great fit during this transitional time on our campus. During the past two years, he has especially distinguished himself through his public health service to the people of Oklahoma, when reliable information from authoritative sources was critical to build trust,” Raskob said in the release. 

The Hudson College of Public Health was ranked sixth in College Magazine’s list of the Top 10 Colleges for Public Health Degrees nationwide in 2018. Bratzler said in the release that it is a privilege and honor to be asked to carry on the great work that has and is being done at this college. 

“Dean Raskob has led the college to national recognition through the efforts of his team to improve the population health in Oklahoma. … We have a shared passion for public health, and I am excited to continue his efforts in this capacity,” Bratzler said in the release.

