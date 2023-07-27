City officials talk emergency shelter in pre-development meeting

This article was updated at 10:05 a.m. on June 28 to reflect that it was Assistant City Attorney Anthony Purinton, not Assistant City Attorney Rick Knighton, who represented the city at Thursday's evening.
The city hosted a development meeting Thursday to discuss its plan for a new emergency shelter at 718 N. Porter Ave. and hear concerns from Norman residents.
Assistant City Attorney Anthony Purinton began the meeting to discuss the development that would convert an old Norman Regional Hospital storage building to an emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness.
The current location at 109 W. Gray St., called A Friend’s House, is on city property and operated by Food and Shelter. The possible new location on Porter Avenue will have to be rezoned from commercial and residential uses.
Purinton said the city has come up with a site plan with some changes to the exterior of the building, He said the front portion of the building has been unchanged in the plan. A 10-foot landscape barrier will be added to the back of the property that borders a residential area.
The gated entry for patrons of the proposed shelter faces Rich Street.
Several residents asked questions regarding the proposal. Purinton clarified for an attendee that patrons are not allowed to loiter on the property until 15 minutes before the doors open.
The fire code will be used to determine the capacity of the shelter according to Purinton. He said the building will include a sprinkler system.
According to Purinton, council initially budgeted $500,000 for the project, an amount not based on estimates from construction officials. The project is now estimated to cost around $2.2 million.
One attendee expressed a desire for a study showing where patrons of the current shelter go during the day. Purinton said this could be possible, but the data would be self-reported.
Purinton said that the first iteration of the new contract includes language aimed at reducing loitering, which the majority of attendees had cited as a complaint with the current shelter.
Multiple attendees said the proposal is too expensive for it to be a temporary solution for individuals experiencing homelessness, saying the shelter should not relocate until a permanent location can be found.
Purinton said having a day location available for people experiencing homelessness would further reduce crime when questioned why the city doesn’t care where the shelter’s patrons go outside of hours.
“I think that this is one aspect of a multi-layered approach to homelessness that the city is taking,” Purinton said.
A member of the planning commission explained how property owners can file letters of protest that will be forwarded to city council with the owner’s signature. The deadline to submit letters of protest is Aug. 7 and the planning commission meeting will take place on Aug. 10.
This article was edited by Peggy Dodd.