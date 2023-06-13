Norman City Council swears in Ward 3 seat, approves 2024 budget, amendments

The Norman City Council approved the 2024 budget and swore in Ward 3 Councilmember Bree Montoya during a special session Tuesday afternoon.
Mayor Larry Heikkila moved to declare the Ward 3 seat vacant due to a district court ruling that stated former Ward 3 Councilmember Kelly Lynn relinquished his position on Norman City Council after accepting a municipal judgeship in Wewoka.
The motion was approved unanimously and Montoya took her oath of office immediately.
Montoya defeated Lynn in a February election but was stopped from taking office in May due to a restraining order filed against councilmembers, barring them from passing a motion to declare the Ward 3 seat vacant.
Council voted to approve the 2024 budget with several amendments. The councilmembers approved an increase to the projected debt service fund revenues and allocations for interest payments by over $1.34 million.
City council voted to raise the projected room tax revenue for Visit Norman by $918,000 with recommended changes to their scope of work. In May, Norman voters approved a 3% raise in the city’s hotel room tax, which applies to hotel rooms, Airbnb and other short term rentals for occupancy under 30 days.
A motion to increase a general fund allocation by $300,000 to continue the Americans with Disabilities Act Compliance capital program was also approved.
Council voted to raise general fund allocations by over $210,000 for sidewalk improvements.
The last budget increase was to allocate funds to improve the area surrounding 718 N. Porter Ave., across from Norman Regional Hospital, for people experiencing homelessness.
The 2024 budget starts on July 1 at the beginning of the fiscal year. The approval of the budget comes after two public hearings and several previous appearances before council in study sessions.
