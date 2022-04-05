 Skip to main content
Alex Ruggiers wins Norman Public Schools Board of Education seat

  • Updated
Alex Ruggiers

Former Norman Public Schools English and language arts teacher Alex Ruggiers.

 Photo provided

Former Norman Public Schools English and language arts teacher Alex Ruggiers defeated incumbent Dan Snell for the NPS Board of Education office 2 seat runoff election Tuesday evening. 

Ruggiers received 63.63 percent of votes cast, with Snell accumulating 36.37 percent, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Ruggiers wrote in a statement that tonight was a historic night for Norman schools, as voters took a stand for 2SLGBTQ+ children and families by electing its first openly 2SLGBTQ+ member on their board. He wrote that in a time when the teaching profession is under attack and educators’ voices are silenced, Norman pushed back and elected a teacher.

“Many people said a 28-year-old former teacher couldn’t win against an entrenched, 25-year incumbent. But thanks to the incredible effort of every volunteer and supporter, we knocked nearly 10,000 doors and proved that voters were ready for change," Ruggiers wrote. "Tomorrow, the real work starts, and I look forward to using my voice to advocate for every student, teacher, and staff member in Norman Public Schools for as long as I serve on the board.”

Having taught sixth, seventh, ninth and 10th grade English and language arts, Ruggiers said placing a former teacher on the board was a priority to him, as he seeks to understand the needs of the faculty. Based on his experience as the current curriculum developer at the OU Center for Public Management, Ruggiers said he plans to reevaluate the administrative overhead budget by cutting district spending and will prioritize finding more counselors and teachers, specifically special education teachers.

Snell thanked voters and congratulated Ruggiers, adding he’s worked “hard and long” during his campaign. 

Ruggiers will serve a five-year term. 

News editor

Alexia Aston is a journalism and political science sophomore and news editor at The Daily. She started at The Daily in the fall of 2020 as a news reporter and served as a senior news reporter. She is originally from Clinton, Oklahoma.

