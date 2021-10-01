You are the owner of this article.
OU Wind Symphony presents 'Galactic Tour' as first concert to host live audience since start of COVID-19 pandemic

catlett music center copy 2

Catlett Music Center. The "Galactic Tour" by the OU Wind Symphony will be hosted in Sharp Hall in the Catlett Music Center on Oct. 3.

 Shane Byler/The Daily

OU’s Wind Symphony will present the “Galactic Tour” concert that will take the audience around the world and into the universe at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3rd.

The wind symphony will be conducted by Shanti Simon, Director of Bands, alongside graduate students Andrey Cruz and Abbie Brown. The concert will feature guest Dutch conductor Johan de Meij and a performance by the Atlantic Reed Consort, a woodwind quintet from the Mid-Atlantic U.S.

Through music, the Wind Symphony will take the audience from Argentina to Austria, to the USA, to the Netherlands, and into the universe with works from Ginastera, Tech, Ives, Bates, and guest conductor de Meij, according to the campus calendar.

“The whole concept is playing music from different parts of the world, even outside the world,” Cruz said. “There is a piece that was created for mixing the traditional band sound with electronic music, so we have this piece that is kind of out of this world.”

Cruz said there will be speakers, lights and more in the concert hall to create the environment of an electronic music concert. 

“I cannot tell you more because it is a surprise,” Cruz said. 

“Galactic Tour” is the Wind Symphony’s first concert featuring the entire band with a live audience since the pandemic began, Cruz said. 

The concert will also be available for live stream on the School of Music’s website. Tickets are $5 for OU students, faculty, staff as well as seniors and military. The price for adults is $9 before the event and $10 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the OU Fine Arts Box Office located in Catlett Music Center or by calling (405) 325-4101.

The OU Wind Symphony’s “Galactic Tour” concert is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 in Sharp Hall of Catlett Music Center.

